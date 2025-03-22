Wilson County Resident Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Benjamin Richard Knihtila pleading guilty to tax evasion.

On March 14, 2025, Judge Brody Kane accepted Knihtila’s guilty plea to tax charges stemming from Knihtila’s fraudulent vehicle registration at the Wilson County clerk’s office. Knihtila was sentenced to one year’s probation and ordered to pay restitution of $2,962.50.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to ensure fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursued this criminal case with District Attorney General Jason Lawson’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for administrating state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and collecting taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

