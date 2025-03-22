Pampered Pups Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award And Shares Essential Pet Care Tips
EINPresswire.com/ -- Any business needs to be backed by passion along with their hard work, and dedication to achieve success in their industry. In fact, passion is what drives an individual to work hard and achieve excellence in their business. Having said this, Pampered Pups, a Joliet-based pet grooming company has turned their passion into a thriving business. The company has recently won the accolade of excellence from ThreeBestRated®, meeting their rigorous 50-Point Inspection criteria.
Pampered Pups is owned by a dynamic woman, Rachel, who has been grooming and taking care of pets for over twenty years. Initially, she came into contact with pups when she worked at a veterinary office in her late teens, where she would be walking, feeding and bathing the dogs. Out of her deep passion for pets, she entered into an apprenticeship with a certified groomer and eventually opened her own grooming company in 2011.
Rachel said: “I've always loved animals and especially dogs. I just want to be able to create a place where I can do grooming and take care of animals.”
Pampered Pups - A Business Known For Excellent Pet Care!
Rachel is doing more than just pet grooming at Pampered Pups. She prioritizes safety and comfort for the pets. “We take safety classes that talk about handling, especially with elderly pets or puppies. And then we also renew our first aid and CPR every year." The team also specializes in handling anxious or fearful pets by creating a calm environment with calming music and minimal noise/distractions to provide the pets with much comfort.
When it comes to pet care, Pampered Pups goes beyond by implementing everything that makes the pets that come through the doors feel safe and secure. Rachel added, “I even have some pet parents stay with their dogs to provide moral support. And overtime, we build trust with the pets, helping them feel at ease.”
Climate Specific Grooming
Understanding the unique needs of different dog breeds is another specialty at Pampered Pups. Rachel categorizes dogs into three coat groups—short (like pit bulls), medium (like huskies), and long (like Shih Tzus and Yorkshire Terriers)—and tailors grooming services accordingly.
“Short-haired breeds like Pit Bulls have short coats, so their skin is exposed. Usually during the change of season, especially the spring and the fall, they are more prone to allergies, and they need more oils and vitamins. The double-coated dogs shed more in the summer versus the winter months. And the long-haired breeds need grooming all the time because their hair keeps growing and gets too dry and tangled if left untrimmed,” Rachel explained the importance of a breed specific approach to grooming.
This knowledge has particularly proven to be valuable in Illinois, where seasonal changes significantly impact pet grooming needs.
Pro Tip: How to Care for Your Pets
For pet owners looking to take care of their pets at home or between professional grooming appointments, Rachel recommends using a good conditioner that can either be rinsed out or left in to provide essential vitamins and prevent dryness. In addition, regularly brushing and checking ears for debris, infection or unusual odors (especially in dogs with folded ears) are also important steps in home care routines.
Rachel has expressed her excitement about winning the ThreeBestRated® award, saying, “It is a true honor and I feel deeply humbled to be recognized in the industry for grooming as the best.”
With a steadfast dedication to quality and care, Pampered Pups continues to set the bar high in the pet grooming industry, ensuring every dog that walks through its doors leaves looking and feeling their best.
About Pampered Pups
Pampered Pups is a full-service grooming spa that provides a calm and relaxing atmosphere. They offer nail trimming, grooming, and brushing for dogs of all breeds, along with one-on-one grooming for personalized care. For more details, visit Pampered Pups’ website.
