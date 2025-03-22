Dana Reyes Once Again Clinches ThreeBestRated® Award For 2025, Shares Her Insights On Motor Vehicle Accidents In Ontario
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the high-stakes world of personal injury law, few attorneys have managed to build both an impressive case record and genuine client trust—-which is the very reason for Dana Reyes’ success as a personal injury lawyer in Markham. Recently honored with the prestigious ThreeBestRated® award for the fourth consecutive year, she is redefining how personal injury cases are handled.
What makes this award-winning lawyer different from the rest is her passion, persistence, and personal connection. She blends them nicely with her legal expertise to offer assistance to clients.
Dana expressed: “The most rewarding part is the appreciation I receive from my clients. They come to me at their lowest, most vulnerable point, and being able to help them with their health, getting back to work, and getting into rehabilitation is truly gratifying. I feel comforted knowing that my clients are happy with the service.”
The Power of Preparation and Persuasion
Dana believes that preparation and persuasion are her biggest strengths as a lawyer. Persuasion doesn’t necessarily mean having the loudest voice in the courtroom—rather it’s about knowing your case well, including the strengths and weaknesses and maintaining your professionalism with the opposing party or the insurer responding to the claim. She emphasizes a personal touch and seamless communication in her approach. She streamlined the communication process for her clients by remaining accessible and personally answering their calls when it matters the most. This is one such approach that is offered only by a few law firms and Dana has truly mastered it.
Dana has taken personalization to a whole new level as she personally oversees all the files from beginning to end, to provide her clients with her full attention. With a hands-on approach she has broken down a largely prevailing misconception that only larger firms can give better legal support. She has proved that a dedicated team can be just as effective in delivering the highest level of advocacy and support.
“Time and time again, I have had clients come to me from other bigger firms and say to me: Dana, it is just so nice to be able to talk directly to my lawyer, rather than being passed down the line.”
This client-first philosophy has earned Dana not just professional accolades but something far more valuable: genuine word-of-mouth referrals. In fact, she didn't even realize she'd been named to ThreeBestRated until a new client mentioned finding her through the platform.
The Changes in Motor Vehicle Accidents
Over the past five years, Dana has noticed significant shifts in the motor vehicle accident claims. Unfortunately, essential accident benefits like access to attendant care, psychotherapy, physiotherapy, and income replacement have been reduced, which impacts the claims severely.
Beyond just benefit cuts, there is an increase in fraudulent claims, carjackings, staged accidents, and even technological advancements in vehicles—making vigilance crucial. Dana warns that these changes are likely to continue.
>> Critical Mistakes in Motor Vehicle Accidents: Dana as an experienced lawyer, has seen people making mistakes that actually jeopardize their claims or derail the cases. In general, people often make mistakes by waiting too long before speaking to a lawyer and missing documenting the essential evidence.
From fender-benders to catastrophic multi-vehicle collisions, Dana Emphasizes the importance of gathering as much evidence as possible to increase the chances of winning. Therefore, after an accident, one should immediately,
>> Take photos of the vehicles, the surrounding vicinity and make note of witnesses in the area;
>> Take drivers licence and insurance information for the other driver(s) involved;
>> Report incidents to police or self-reporting collision centre promptly;
>> Notify your insurance company;
>> Attend the hospital, urgent care or family doctor immediately following the accident.
"There are certain limitations or statutes in place for making claims. You want to note and document the accident details as soon as possible, especially if a dispute arises as to who was at fault for the accident itself" she explains.
In an industry where trust, dedication, and expertise make all the difference, Dana continues to lead with passion and compassion. As she continues to make a difference in the lives of injury victims, their recognition by ThreeBestRated® solidifies their reputation as one of the most trusted legal professionals in the field.
Upon winning the award, Dana commented, “That was just such a great surprise. And, it has brought so much value to my business for the last four years.” More information is available at reyestamlaw.ca.
Dana Reyes
Dana Reyes
Reyes Tam Law
+1 647-782-9008
dana@reyestamlaw.ca
🏆Dana Reyes: Award-Winning Personal Injury Lawyer in Ontario | ThreeBestRated® 2025
