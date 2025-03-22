Knowband’s Supercheckout: The Ultimate eCommerce Checkout Solution

Knowband's One Page Supercheckout Prestashop One Page Checkout Addon Knowband One Page Checkout Module Key Features

Boost conversions with Knowband’s One Page Supercheckout—faster checkout, lower cart abandonment, and seamless shopping for PrestaShop, OpenCart store owners

Our goal is to simplify eCommerce. With One Page Supercheckout, businesses can reduce cart abandonment and boost conversions by offering a seamless, fast, and user-friendly checkout experience.” — Mr. Kumar, Knowband's Co-founder

SPAIN, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowband, a leading provider of eCommerce solutions, has developed a One-Page Supercheckout for three major platforms: PrestaShop, OpenCart, and Magento 2. This checkout system aims to revolutionize the online shopping experience by making it faster, simpler, and more convenient for both businesses and customers.One of the biggest challenges for online retailers is the high rate of cart abandonment. Research shows that more than 70% of online shoppers leave their carts without completing their purchase, often due to a long and complicated checkout process. To address this issue, Knowband has launched its One Page Super checkout, a solution that simplifies the checkout process and reduces cart abandonment.According to a study by Baymard Institute, the average cart abandonment rate is 70.19%. This means that for every 100 customers who add items to their cart, only 29 complete the purchase. One of the main reasons for this high rate of abandonment is the checkout process. Customers are often faced with multiple steps, slow loading times, hidden costs, and the need to create an account. This can be frustrating and time-consuming, leading customers to abandon their carts and potentially never return to the website."Our goal has always been to help online businesses grow by making eCommerce easier and more efficient," said Mr. Kumar, Co-founder of Knowband. "With the One Page Super checkout, we are simplifying the most critical part of online shopping the checkout process so that businesses can convert more visitors into customers."Instead of multiple steps, customers see everything on one page, making the checkout process smooth and simple. Many customers don’t want to register before buying. With guest checkout, they can make purchases without signing up. Over 60% of online shoppers use their phones to buy products.A UK-based fashion store, Fashion Plano was facing high cart abandonment rates. Many customers were leaving without buying because of the long checkout process. After switching to Knowband’s OpenCart One Page Super checkout, they saw a 23% increase in completed purchases within two months. Similarly, an electronics store using OpenCart struggled with customers dropping off at checkout. By implementing this solution, they reduced cart abandonment by 31% and saw an increase in returning customers.In addition, Knowband’s One Page Supercheckout supports multiple languages, the checkout page now offers various delivery and payment options. Customers can choose the most convenient delivery method and payment option for their purchases, giving them more control over their shopping experience. This update aims to cater to the diverse needs of customers and provide them with a seamless checkout process.Moreover, the new checkout page also offers social login capabilities, allowing customers to log in using their social media accounts. This feature not only saves time for customers but also enables store owners to collect valuable data through integrations with MailChimp, SendinBlue, and the Klaviyo Integrator. This data can then be used to create customer-specific profiles, providing a more personalized shopping experience.By offering multiple payment options, customers can choose their preferred method without limitations. Flexible payment options such as digital wallets, credit cards, and bank transfers enhance user convenience, encouraging more sales. Additionally, the solution supports multi-language and multi-currency features, making it ideal for global businesses looking to expand their reach. With Knowband’s checkout solution, online store owners can attract a more diverse audience and enhance their sales potential.The Knowband’s OnePage Super checkout feature provides the Ship2Pay feature, the store admin can map the payment methods with the selected delivery methods. If the admin has linked specific payment methods to a particular delivery method, all other payment methods will be disabled for customers when they select that delivery method.Integrated with Google Address API, the Knowband PrestaShop OnePageSuperCheckout addon feature auto-fills customer details, saving time and reducing errors. The checkout form checks for mistakes as customers enter details, avoiding errors and improving accuracy. Store owners can modify the checkout page to match their brand, adjusting fields and design as needed. Perfect for global businesses, allowing customers to shop in their preferred language and currency.Customer trust is another essential aspect of online shopping. Knowband’s OpenCart One Page Supercheckout integrates security features to protect customer data and ensure safe transactions. Features such as SSL compatibility, secure payment gateways, and compliance with data protection regulations help build customer confidence. Businesses that prioritize security in their checkout process gain long-term customer loyalty and repeat sales.One of the key benefits of Knowband’s Magento 2 One Page Super Checkout is its ability to reduce cart abandonment. The simplified checkout process eliminates unnecessary fields and distractions, ensuring that customers complete their purchases efficiently. With a smooth, optimized checkout experience, businesses can significantly increase their conversion rates and overall revenue.If you own an online store and want to improve your checkout experience, Knowband’s One Page Checkout is a must-have. It helps customers complete their purchases quickly and easily, leading to more sales for your business. Its proven success is reflected in its 25,000+ downloads on PrestaShop, making it one of the bestselling checkout solutions on the Prestashop Addons store. Additionally, Knowband has earned the prestigious Superhero Seller status on PrestaShop, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted eCommerce solutions provider.Knowband is a well-known provider of eCommerce solutions, offering plugins and add-ons for PrestaShop, OpenCart, and Magento =2 with over 50,000 satisfied merchants, Knowband focuses on making online selling easier and more profitable. The company continues to develop innovative solutions to help online businesses enhance their operations and increase revenue. As the eCommerce landscape evolves, Knowband remains committed to providing cutting-edge plugins that empower businesses to succeed in the digital marketplace.

