MPD Provides Update on Critical Missing Person Investigation

Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of 17-year-old Nyair Raymond, who was located deceased in the Anacostia River earlier this month. Raymond was listed as a Critical Missing Person since January.

On Friday, January 17, 2025, Raymond was reported missing by family members after being last seen in the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Detectives with MPD’s Missing Persons Unit soon determined that Raymond was a subject who evaded First District officers during a traffic stop two days earlier. On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m., First District officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The vehicle crashed a short distance away while attempting to evade police, and both the driver and passenger fled the vehicle on foot. The driver was apprehended by officers. An officer chased the fleeing passenger on foot, and the passenger was last seen jumping over a fence in the 1700 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. First District officers saturated the area in attempt to locate the passenger, but he was not located. The identity of the passenger was unknown to officers at that time.

Raymond was listed as a Critical Missing Person and flier with his image was disseminated to the public. Detectives uncovered no evidence of Raymond being seen after fleeing First District officers. Numerous searches were conducted in that vicinity. Clothing belonging to Raymond was later located on the shoreline of the Anacostia River.

On Friday, March 7, 2025, a body was located in the Anacostia River in the area of the Frederick Douglass Bridge. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), where on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, they were positively identified as 17-year-old Nyair Raymond. This case remains an active Death Investigation as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner works to determine Raymond’s cause and manner of death.

The Metropolitan Police Department extends condolences to Nyair Raymond’s family and friends during this difficult time.

CCN: 25007651