MPD Arrests Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, June 30, 2024, at approximately 4:17 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest for the sounds of gunshots. Officers canvased the 5700 block of 7th Street, Northwest, where they located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. After all lifesaving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Raymond Washington of Northeast.

On Friday, March 21, 2025, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 40-year-old Byron Sneed of Northwest, DC, was arrested. Pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Sneed was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 24100067

