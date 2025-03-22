Amerigo Scientific Announces Ultra-Sensitive CLIA Kits Offering Reliable Detection Results for Multiple Trace Substances

Amerigo Scientific released its ultra-sensitive CLIA kits developed to detect multiple low-abundance analytes in various samples.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amerigo Scientific is a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities. Recently, the company released its ultra-sensitive chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) kits developed to detect multiple low abundance analytes in various samples, providing researchers and laboratories with critical insights to improve experiment outcomes.Immunoassay has evolved through various phases, including radioimmunoassay, fluorescence immunoassay, and enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA). The chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) represents a significant advancement in this field, known for its rapidity, accuracy, and eco-friendly attributes. CLIA is a highly sensitive analytical method for the quantitative detection of a wide range of trace substances, including antigens, antibodies, hormones, enzymes, fatty acids, vitamins, and drugs, particularly when paired with highly specific immune responses.Considering the higher demand for accurate and sensitive detection tools, Amerigo Scientific provides researcher with highly sensitive CLIA kits including Human 5-NT CLIA Kit and Cortisone CLIA Kit. Utilizing advanced chemiluminescent technology, these CLIA kits ensure that even very low concentrations of target substances can be detected with confidence, delivering consistent reliability across diverse testing scenarios.In addition to their unmatched sensitivity, these CLIA Kits are designed for ease of use and integration into existing laboratory workflows. With streamlined protocols and minimal hands-on time, laboratory personnel can focus on delivering timely and accurate test results without compromising efficiency.Amerigo Scientific’s commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in the extensive validation studies supporting the performance of these CLIA kits. The result is a product that not only meets but exceeds industry standards, making it an essential asset for laboratories seeking to elevate their detection capabilities.About Amerigo ScientificAmerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.

