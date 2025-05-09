Amerigo Scientific Announces Cell Proliferation and Viability Assay Kits to Unlock Precision in Cell Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-moving world of cell biology, there is a need for reliable and reproducible analysis of cell proliferation and viability to progress research in drug discovery, cancer studies, and regenerative medicine. Realizing that this is a critical need, Amerigo Scientific has just introduced its expanding line of cell proliferation and viability assay kits, which offer a performance that is bound to revolutionize cell-based assays for drug discovery researchers, immunologists, and regenerative medicine specialists.Using advanced techniques, as well as integrated proprietary technologies, Amerigo Scientific’s assay kits offer sensitive and reliable measurements of cell growth and health. These kits include optimized reagents and protocols to ensure minimal between-lot variation and the highest accuracy. Whether clients are investigating the effects of new therapeutics, monitoring stem cell differentiation, or performing cytotoxicity studies, these assays provide the reliability required to generate meaningful data.Some key benefits of the kits are:Well-validated: Having been validated on instrument platforms including microscopes, flow cytometry, micropore readers, or high content screening.High Sensitivity: Only 60 minutes to detect, with high sensitivity as low as 100 cells and a broad dynamic range of 100-20000 cells.User-Friendly Protocols: Streamlined workflows reduce hands-on time and enhance experimental throughput.Amerigo Scientific’s cell proliferation assays are developed to provide scientists with an easily accessible source of first-hand information concerning disease pathways, therapeutic activity, and cell behavior. In cancer studies, accurate measurement of tumor cell proliferation can be used to discover candidate anti-cancer drugs. In the area of immunology, the determination of the viability of immune cells under diverse environments can have an impact on the development of vaccines and therapeutics against autoimmunity. With these assays now a part of their project workflows, investigators will be able to turn around discoveries even more rapidly without compromising data integrity.A Trusted Partner in Scientific DiscoveryAmerigo Scientific has built its reputation on delivering top-shelf life science reagents and diagnostic solutions. The introduction of these assay kits further solidifies the company's commitment to supporting the scientific community with innovative, reliable, and cost-effective tools. Each kit is well-validated to ensure consistency, which provides researchers with confidence in their experimental outcomes.For laboratories seeking to enhance their cell-based studies, Amerigo Scientific’s assay kits represent a game-changing solution. By combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric design, these kits are poised to become an essential component of cell research across academia, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology sectors.About Amerigo ScientificAmerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.

