Senate Bill 493 Printer's Number 448
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - and convincing evidence, that the defendant committed a felony
offense as charged by the Commonwealth and the defendant poses
an imminent risk of serious harm to an individual or the
community and that no condition or combination of conditions of
release can mitigate that serious risk of harm.
(b) Nonmonetary conditions.--The court, magistrate or
judicial officer may impose one or more nonmonetary conditions
of release when the condition or combination of conditions is
necessary to reasonably ensure the defendant's appearance in
court or safety to an individual or the community.
(c) Contest of court order.--If the court orders the
defendant's pretrial detention or the defendant is unable to
meet the nonmonetary conditions of release ordered by the court,
the defendant shall have the right to contest the order at a
detention review hearing. The detention review hearing shall be
held within 48 hours of the detention order or imposition of
unmet conditions of release.
(d) Rights of defendant.--At a pretrial hearing which may
result in the loss of or infringement upon the defendant's
liberty, the defendant shall be entitled to the following:
(1) The right to be present during the pretrial hearing.
(2) The right to be represented by counsel. If the
defendant cannot afford an attorney and qualifies for
representation by a public defender in a criminal case, the
court shall appoint counsel.
(3) The right to confront and cross-examine witnesses.
(4) The right to present evidence.
(5) The right to an expedited appeal of an order
resulting in pretrial detention.
§ 5705. Collection and report of pretrial release data.
20250SB0493PN0448 - 2 -
