Senate Bill 499 Printer's Number 455

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 455

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

499

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO,

MARCH 21, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 21, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, prohibiting implementation of laws relating

to unfunded education mandates.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article III be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 10.1. Unfunded education mandates.

(a) To provide an efficient system of education, any mandate

enacted by statute, regulation or executive order establishing a

new education program shall provide the necessary funding for

the implementation of the program.

(b) Any statute, regulation or executive order establishing

a new education program or reauthorizing an existing education

program which is not wholly funded by the Commonwealth shall not

be implemented until the funds necessary for full implementation

have been appropriated.

