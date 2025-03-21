Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,527 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 499 Printer's Number 455

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 455

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

499

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO,

MARCH 21, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 21, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, prohibiting implementation of laws relating

to unfunded education mandates.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article III be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 10.1. Unfunded education mandates.

(a) To provide an efficient system of education, any mandate

enacted by statute, regulation or executive order establishing a

new education program shall provide the necessary funding for

the implementation of the program.

(b) Any statute, regulation or executive order establishing

a new education program or reauthorizing an existing education

program which is not wholly funded by the Commonwealth shall not

be implemented until the funds necessary for full implementation

have been appropriated.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 499 Printer's Number 455

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more