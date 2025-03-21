Senate Bill 499 Printer's Number 455
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 455
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
499
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO,
MARCH 21, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 21, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, prohibiting implementation of laws relating
to unfunded education mandates.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That Article III be amended by adding a section to read:
§ 10.1. Unfunded education mandates.
(a) To provide an efficient system of education, any mandate
enacted by statute, regulation or executive order establishing a
new education program shall provide the necessary funding for
the implementation of the program.
(b) Any statute, regulation or executive order establishing
a new education program or reauthorizing an existing education
program which is not wholly funded by the Commonwealth shall not
be implemented until the funds necessary for full implementation
have been appropriated.
