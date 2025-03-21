Senate Bill 487 Printer's Number 459

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - regulating wages, gratuities, benefits or other compensation

lawfully due to employees.

Section 7. Retaliation prohibited.

(a) Prohibition.--It shall be unlawful for an employer or

officer or agent of an employer to take adverse action against a

person in retaliation for exercising rights protected under this

act, The Minimum Wage Act, the Wage Payment and Collection Law,

the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act or other State

law regulating wages, gratuities, benefits or other compensation

lawfully due to employees. Rights protected under this section

include, but are not limited to, the right to file a complaint,

participate in an investigation or to inform any person about

the provisions of, or an employer's noncompliance with, this

act, The Minimum Wage Act, the Wage Payment and Collection Law,

the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act or other State

law regulating wages, gratuities, benefits or other compensation

lawfully due to employees.

(b) Rebuttable presumption.--Adverse action against a person

within 90 days of the person's exercise of a right protected

under this act, The Minimum Wage Act, the Wage Payment and

Collection Law, the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act

or other State law regulating wages, gratuities, benefits or

other compensation lawfully due to employees, shall raise a

rebuttable presumption of having done so in retaliation for the

exercise of the right.

(c) Relief authorized.--The secretary may order any relief

necessary to make an employee whole for retaliation, including,

but not limited to, payment of lost wages and benefits,

reinstatement or other equitable relief.

Section 8. Wage Theft Notification and Protection Restricted

20250SB0487PN0459 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30