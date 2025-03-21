Senate Bill 487 Printer's Number 459
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - regulating wages, gratuities, benefits or other compensation
lawfully due to employees.
Section 7. Retaliation prohibited.
(a) Prohibition.--It shall be unlawful for an employer or
officer or agent of an employer to take adverse action against a
person in retaliation for exercising rights protected under this
act, The Minimum Wage Act, the Wage Payment and Collection Law,
the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act or other State
law regulating wages, gratuities, benefits or other compensation
lawfully due to employees. Rights protected under this section
include, but are not limited to, the right to file a complaint,
participate in an investigation or to inform any person about
the provisions of, or an employer's noncompliance with, this
act, The Minimum Wage Act, the Wage Payment and Collection Law,
the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act or other State
law regulating wages, gratuities, benefits or other compensation
lawfully due to employees.
(b) Rebuttable presumption.--Adverse action against a person
within 90 days of the person's exercise of a right protected
under this act, The Minimum Wage Act, the Wage Payment and
Collection Law, the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act
or other State law regulating wages, gratuities, benefits or
other compensation lawfully due to employees, shall raise a
rebuttable presumption of having done so in retaliation for the
exercise of the right.
(c) Relief authorized.--The secretary may order any relief
necessary to make an employee whole for retaliation, including,
but not limited to, payment of lost wages and benefits,
reinstatement or other equitable relief.
Section 8. Wage Theft Notification and Protection Restricted
20250SB0487PN0459 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.