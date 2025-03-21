Senate Bill 611 Printer's Number 462
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 462
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
611
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STREET, HUGHES, COMITTA, KEARNEY,
HAYWOOD, FONTANA, BROWN, SCHWANK, KANE, MILLER, SANTARSIERO,
FARRY AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MARCH 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 18, 1988 (P.L.756, No.108), entitled
"An act providing for the cleanup of hazardous waste sites;
providing further powers and duties of the Department of
Environmental Resources and the Environmental Quality Board;
providing for response and investigations for liability and
cost recovery; establishing the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund;
providing for certain fees and for enforcement, remedies and
penalties; and repealing certain provisions relating to the
rate of the capital stock franchise tax," in preliminary
provisions, further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "hazardous substance" in
section 103 of the act of October 18, 1988 (P.L.756, No.108),
known as the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act, is amended to read:
Section 103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Hazardous substance."
