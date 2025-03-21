Submit Release
Senate Bill 489 Printer's Number 468

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 468

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

489

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, COMITTA, STREET, HAYWOOD, COSTA, KANE,

TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, MARCH 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 53 (Municipalities

Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for

limitation on the regulation of firearms and ammunition; and,

in home rule and optional plan government, repealing

provisions relating to limitation on municipal powers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6120(a) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

§ 6120. Limitation on the regulation of firearms and

ammunition.

(a) General rule.--[No county, municipality or township]

Except as provided in subsection (a.4), no political subdivision

may in any manner regulate the lawful ownership, possession,

transfer or transportation of firearms, ammunition or ammunition

components when carried or transported for purposes not

prohibited by the laws of this Commonwealth.

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Senate Bill 489 Printer's Number 468

