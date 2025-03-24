Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Host Exclusive Married to Real Estate S4 Watch Party - Jasmine Guy, Montell Jordan & More

Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson and daughters Kendall and Harper shot by Aric Thompson Married To Real Estate s4 Watch Party Actress Jasmine Guy Attends Married To Real Estate Watch Party

Celebrating Their Hit Show, New Milestones and Another Season of Real Estate Wins

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The excitement was electric as fans, industry insiders, and celebrity guests gathered at the esteemed MODEx Studio in Atlanta, Georgia, for an exclusive watch party celebrating the highly anticipated fourth season of "Married to Real Estate". Hosted by Media Personality and Author, Rae Holliday, the evening offered an intimate and engaging experience, giving attendees an inside look at the hit HGTV series which is now airing in over 82 countries.The night began with a lively cocktail hour, where guests enjoyed specialty craft cocktails curated by Pronghorn, delectable hors d’oeuvres from Chef Kymmis, and indulgent sweet treats from Della’s Creations. The energy in the room heightened as attendees were treated to an exclusive first look at Episode 2.Following the screening, guests settled in for an intimate fireside chat with the show’s beloved stars and executive producers, Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson, and Rae Holliday. The dynamic duo offered an unfiltered look into the making of the series, sharing personal stories, behind-the-scenes challenges, and the passion that drives their journey. As a special treat, attendees also enjoyed a never-before-seen blooper reel, filling the room with laughter, and an exclusive sneak peek at what’s in store for the rest of Season 4.The star-studded guest list included: Iconic Actress Jasmine Guy, Legendary Artist Montell Jordan, Acclaimed Actor Lamman Rucker, BronzeLens Film Festival Founder Kathleen Bertrand, Renowned Celebrity Stylist Derek J, Princess Banton Lofters, Creator and Executive Producer of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and, all of whom came out to celebrate Egypt and Mike’s continued success.Reflecting on the night, Egypt Sherrod shared, “This show is about so much more than real estate—it’s about transformation, love, and legacy. To share this moment with so many incredible people who believe in our journey and were a part of this process makes it even more special.”Mike Jackson added, “Every season, we challenge ourselves to bring fresh energy and real, relatable moments to the screen. Seeing the excitement in this room reminds us why we do what we do—it’s all about inspiring people to dream big.”With new homes, new challenges, and even bigger transformations ahead, Season 4 of "Married to Real Estate" promises to be the most exciting yet! Be sure to tune in every Wednesday at 8 PM ET/PT on HGTV and stream on HGTV GO, Discovery+, and Max to watch Egypt and Mike continue turning houses into dream homes.Connect with "Married To Real Estate", Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson Socially:@egyptsherrod@djfadelf#MarriedToRealEstate #HGTVFor media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

