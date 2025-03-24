Running Wild Press Announces the Launch of Two New Imprints: Trompe L'œil and Junkyard Rooster

Great Stories, Great Writing that Don't Fit Neatly in a Box

Running Wild, known for amplifying voices and delivering unconventional, boundary-defying stories, is excited to announce the launch of two new imprints.

Junkyard Rooster is for those unafraid to explore the jagged edges of storytelling—the kind of narratives that crow from the rubble and dare to be heard.” — Benjamin White

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Running Wild Press, known for amplifying underrepresented voices and delivering unconventional, boundary-defying stories, is excited to announce the launch of two new imprints: Trompe L'œil Press and Junkyard Rooster. These additions will further diversify Running Wild’s offerings while remaining true to its mission of championing unique and compelling narratives.Trompe L'œil Press, led by Peter A. Wright, a seasoned acquisition editor and editor for Running Wild and RIZE, will explore the art of storytelling that feels “More Real Than Life Itself.” Trompe L'œil seeks to craft worlds so vivid—characters so palpable and emotions so raw—that readers will find themselves questioning where fiction ends and reality begins. This new imprint aims to draw in readers who crave immersive, authentic experiences that resonate on a deeply human level.“Through Trompe Lœil, we aim to mirror the essence of life in its most unfiltered, genuine form. Our goal is to present stories that blur the line between reality and fiction, offering readers an intense, transformative experience,” says Peter A. Wright.Junkyard Rooster, one of two new imprints with Running Wild Press, breaks the dawn with rising words, broken glass, and rusty fenders. Spearheaded by Ben White, an accomplished acquisition editor, editor, and poet for Running Wild and RIZE, this imprint is still running wild—when the rooster crows, the dawn will break on stories, poems, flat tires, and ripped upholstery holding that old car smell of time, rust, and promise. Celebrating stories forged from unconventional perspectives, Junkyard Rooster will embrace the untamed, the unpolished, and the raw beauty found in the chaos of the human experience.“Junkyard Rooster is for those unafraid to explore the jagged edges of storytelling—the kind of narratives that crow from the rubble and dare to be heard,” says Ben White. “We want to amplify voices that are often overlooked, giving them a platform to resonate and disrupt.”The launch of these imprints marks a significant step in Running Wild’s continued dedication to breaking traditional publishing boundaries and reaching readers hungry for stories that defy convention.For more information about Trompe L'œil Press, Junkyard Rooster, or Running Wild Press, please visit runningwildpublishing.com or contact Lisa Diane Kastner, Founder and CEO, Running Wild at runningwildeditor@gmail.com.About Running Wild Press Running Wild Press is committed to changing the world through storytelling by amplifying underrepresented voices and sharing narratives that defy conventional genres. Through its imprints, Running Wild Press and RIZE Press, the company offers a diverse range of stories for a broad and dedicated readership.

