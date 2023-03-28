Running Wild, LLC is excited to announce that it has promoted Cody Sisco to acquisitions editor for RIZE Press

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Running Wild Press is excited to announce that it has promoted Cody Sisco from editor to acquisitions editor at its sister imprint RIZE Press. Sisco began editing for Running Wild in 2021 and in that time he has edited several forthcoming titles, such as And the Train Kept Moving by Michael Kiggins, Waiting for Beirut by Rebecca Dimyan, and Wolf-Boy by David Fitzpatrick. And while his talents will continue to be applied at Running Wild Press, RIZE Press, dedicated to underrepresented writers, will reap the benefits of his experience.
In his role as acquisitions editor for RIZE Press, Sisco will continue to promote RIZE’s mission to publish books by people of color and underrepresented groups and he sees the role as “a continuation of my work to amplify the voices of writers that have been excluded from the publishing industry and an opportunity to champion our authors and create a welcoming and supportive literary home for them and their work.”
Sisco has worked with many writers with deep roots in historically excluded communities. BookSwell, Sisco’s literary media and events company, is producing two seasons of the WeHO Reads Literary series presented by the City of West Hollywood, which features Black and Native American writers, LGBTQ+ identifying writers, and writers of color. In addition, BookSwell literary events have raised money for a range of causes, including Black Lives Matter LA, AID Walk LA and Stop AAPI Hate. Sisco also serves as co-executive for the Editorial Freelancers Association and has championed equity, diversity, and inclusion at the association.
He also notes, “It’s exciting to work with a publisher as smart, strategic, and passionate about stories as Lisa. She is leading both Running Wild and RIZE press into the future with innovative publishing models and providing a platform for overlooked voices.”
Lisa Kastner, CEO of Running Wild LLC and publisher of the Running Wild and RIZE Press imprints, says, “We are honored to have Sisco take on this exciting and groundbreaking role. His efforts and those of everyone at RIZE enable us to be at the forefront of making industry changes to the creation of storytelling from one of bias to one of greater and ultimately full equality.”
Additional Information about RIZE Press
RIZE Press publishes genre stories written by people of color and individuals from historically excluded groups. For more information on equity, diversity, and inclusion in publishing, please see these references:
Inclusion and other fairytales: Racial inequity in media and content by Lisa Kastner (the-future-of-commerce.com 2022)
Lee & Low Book's Diversity Baseline Study
Publishing industry diversity in the U.S. - statistics & facts by Amy Watson
We are currently taking submissions. Visit our website to learn more:
runningwildpress.com/rize
RIZE Press Published Titles
Durbar's Apprentice by Remington Blackstaff - Published Date: May 25,2022
No Molasses in Rhum by Jude Duval - Published Date: June 25, 2022
Broken Petals by Tasha Hutchison - Published Date: July 25,2022
RIZE Press Upcoming Titles
RIZE Annual Short Anthology Vol. 1 - September 1, 2023
A Purpose to Our Savagery by Tomas Baiza - July 21,2023
Fated to Flame by S. A. Gladden - February 14, 2023
The Charon Club by Gina Bright - September 5, 2023
And The Train Kept Moving by Michael Kiggins - September 1, 2023
The Valley of Sage and Juniper - March 21, 2023
