Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,707 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court Says Litigation Cost-Shifting Law Has Broad Reach

(Subscription required) Plaintiffs who reject settlement offers but then settle their claims before going to trial do not escape the reach of California's cost-shifting law, the state Supreme Court held on Thursday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Supreme Court Says Litigation Cost-Shifting Law Has Broad Reach

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more