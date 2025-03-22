Submit Release
Another conference with no straight grants, but Supreme Court depublishes pot opinion

The court denied review in JCCrandall, LLC v. County of Santa Barbara, but it depublished the Second District, Division Six, Court of Appeal opinion that overturned a county's grant of a conditional use permit to cultivate cannabis.

