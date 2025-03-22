Another conference with no straight grants, but Supreme Court depublishes pot opinion

Another conference with no straight grants, but Supreme Court depublishes pot opinionKaren.Datangel Thu, 03/20/2025 - 10:27 NewsLink The court denied review in JCCrandall, LLC v. County of Santa Barbara, but it depublished the Second District, Division Six, Court of Appeal opinion that overturned a county’s grant of a conditional use permit to cultivate cannabis.

