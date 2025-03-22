Submit Release
9th Circuit judge handles a cache of firearms while robed in bizarre video dissent

In more than 18 minutes of footage attached to his written opinion, Judge Lawrence VanDyke displayed guns in his chambers, added and removed large-capacity attachments and told viewers that the court’s majority had “a basic misunderstanding of how firearms work.”

