9th Circuit judge handles a cache of firearms while robed in bizarre video dissent

In more than 18 minutes of footage attached to his written opinion, Judge Lawrence VanDyke displayed guns in his chambers, added and removed large-capacity attachments and told viewers that the court’s majority had “a basic misunderstanding of how firearms work.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.