Lumberton ABC Store Theft Leads to Columbus County Search Warrants

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) and Chadbourn Police Department have concluded a multi-county investigation in which marijuana, spirituous liquor and numerous controlled substances were seized. This collaborative investigation resulted in the execution of two search warrants at a residence in Chadbourn. Three involved subjects have been identified, with one being arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and warrants outstanding for two others.

On February 28, 2025, ALE Special Agents observed an individual parked near the rear loading dock at Lumberton ABC Store in Robeson County. This individual, later identified as James Faulk, was observed loading a substantial quantity of liquor into a vehicle with the help of Collin Montes, an employee at the ABC store. A short time later, Faulk left the Lumberton ABC Store and travelled to 214 Huffham Street in Chadbourn.

During a subsequent investigation, ALE Special Agents discovered the ABC Store employee, Montes, conspired with Faulk to steal approximately $2,000 worth of spirituous liquor from Lumberton ABC on the night of February 28, 2025.

On March 13, 2025, ALE, in conjunction with the Chadbourn Police Department, executed two search warrants at 214 Huffham Street in Chadbourn. The search warrants resulted in the recovery of 600 bottles of spirituous liquor, 335 grams of marijuana, 3.85 grams of cocaine, 86 Adderall tablets, 63 Suboxone strips, 378 Oxycodone tablets and 50 Methadone tablets.

“This case is a great example of how multiagency cooperation can make a positive impact on our community, making it a safer to live, work and enjoy. Thank you to all the agents and officers involved,” said Chadbourn Police Chief, Kenneth Elliott.

Criminal charges stemming from the joint investigation are as follows: