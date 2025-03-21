California deploys 125 new CHP officers across the state

Enhancing public safety remains a top priority for the Governor, as California successfully met its multi-year CHP recruitment goal in November 2024 of 1,000 new officers to the force. Since 2019, the state has significantly increased investments in law enforcement resources and personnel, supporting local governments in hiring more police officers and strengthening public safety measures.

In 2023, under California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest investment in state history to combat organized retail crime, implemented a 310% annual increase in proactive operations targeting such crimes, and launched specialized operations statewide to crack down on criminal activity and enhance community safety.



The CHP is actively recruiting dedicated individuals to make a difference in communities throughout California. Learn more here about joining the CHP and taking the first step towards a rewarding career in law enforcement.