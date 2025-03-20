First Lady Abbott, OneStar Foundation Announce 41st Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards Recipients

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Honorary Chair of the Governor's Volunteer Awards, today announced the recipients of the 41st Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards. Presented in collaboration with OneStar Foundation, these awards celebrate the exceptional service and dedication of individuals, groups, and organizations that have significantly impacted Texas communities through volunteering over the past year.



"I am honored to celebrate these 17 incredible awardees whose passion and dedication uplifts communities all across Texas," said First Lady Abbott. "Their stories remind us that the true heart of Texas lies in the generosity and kindness of its people, and we are excited to share their inspiring examples of service and leadership."



"These remarkable stories showcase the power of service to transform lives and strengthen our communities," said OneStar Foundation President and CEO Chris Bugbee. "By highlighting these outstanding individuals and organizations, we hope to ignite a spark in others to step forward, make a difference, and continue the tradition of giving back that defines the Texas spirit."



Award recipients will be celebrated during National Volunteer Month in April at a reception hosted at the Texas Governor’s Mansion.



The recipients of the 41st Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards are:



Ruth Jordan (San Angelo): Governor's Lifetime Achievement Award For over 25 years, Ruth Jordan has been a tireless advocate for San Angelo State Park and a dedicated community leader. She founded Friends of San Angelo State Park in 1998, spearheading events like the R.A.N.G.E. Outdoors kids' camp, Silver Bluebonnet Day, and the Monarch Trail Ride. Beyond the park, she has served on the Texans for State Parks Board of Directors for 18 years and contributed to organizations like the Girl Scouts, Healthy Families of San Angelo, and Mosaic, earning the 2008 Girl Scouts’ Woman of Distinction award. A retired teacher, she remains actively involved in fostering education and community engagement.



Wayne R. Maynard (Dallas): Governor's Lifetime Achievement Award Wayne Maynard’s service journey began with flying his brother-in-law to cancer treatment, inspiring him to join Angel Flight South Central (AFSC) as a volunteer pilot in 2004. Over 20 years, he has completed 308 missions, covering all costs himself. As Northeast Texas Wing Leader and later AFSC’s Board Chair, Wayne expanded pilot recruitment, revamped bylaws, and established a pilot recognition program. His fundraising efforts, including solo flights to the North Pole and the annual Mission Possible: Soaring Hearts Gala, have secured over $1 million for AFSC, ensuring life-saving medical transport and inspiring others to support the mission.



Hannah Ho (Fort Worth): First Lady's Rising Star Award Hannah Ho co-founded Address Teen Stress (ATS), a youth-led nonprofit tackling mental health disparities among underserved teens. In just three years, she connected more than 20,000 teens across four countries with mental health resources, launched a podcast, and hosted workshops in multiple languages to combat stigma and promote education. Partnering with NAMI, her work has been recognized internationally. She also founded Insulin Insight, reaching over 4,000 individuals with diabetes education and support navigating the healthcare system. As valedictorian, Health Occupations Students of America president, and a Congressional Youth Council member, Hannah advocates for evidence-based healthcare and transformative policies around mental health and chronic disease management.



Miriam Khan (Spring): First Lady's Rising Star Award Through Art4All, Miriam Khan has raised over $5,000 to provide art supplies for more than 40 Texas classrooms, focusing on schools with the greatest needs. She expanded nationally, creating a chapter system to replicate her model with fundraising guides and supply distribution plans. As a Creative Services Intern with the Pangea Network, she helped lead marketing efforts for the Young Women’s Leadership Conference at Rice University, promoting financial literacy, emotional intelligence, and community service. Miriam’s work has empowered students to develop artistic skills, build leadership, and drive social impact, reflecting her deep commitment to education and community engagement.



Shreya Poladia (Texas Hill Country): First Lady's Rising Star Award Shreya Poladia founded Art for a Cause in seventh grade to raise awareness and funds to address critical community needs through art. Inspired by her brother with Autism and Down Syndrome, she has led fundraisers supporting the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, teachers during the pandemic, Safe in Austin, and Oak Creek Academy. Since 2020, she has raised over $8,800. Through art shows, camps, and virtual galleries, Shreya has promoted inclusion for people with disabilities. Her impact has earned her the Congressional Award Gold Medal, Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Medal, and the George H.W. Bush Daily Point of Light Award.



Samir Becic (Houston): Volunteer of the Year Award Samir Becic has dedicated more than 20 years to promoting health and fitness in Texas, serving as Houston’s Fitness Czar and founder of the Samir Becic Foundation. Since 2012, he has volunteered over 8,000 hours, hosting health events, supporting first responders, and launching the “Walking Out of Homelessness” campaign. His Health Fitness Revolution movement has reached over 2 million Texans with free health resources. Honored with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a Houston proclamation naming January 10, 2023, “Samir Becic Day,” Samir is the first Texan to receive the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition Hero Award, inspiring healthier lives statewide.



Eric A. Duvoe (Round Rock): Volunteer of the Year Award Since 2022, Eric Duvoe has volunteered over 3,000 hours as a volunteer chaplain for several Texas organizations, including Central Texas law enforcement agencies, providing critical support to first responders, victims, families, and crime scene investigators during crises. His compassionate presence, from notifying next of kin, grief counseling, and spiritual care, helps individuals navigate some of life’s most difficult moments. With 24 years as a chaplain, Eric is implementing BlueBridge Alliance, a nonprofit program strengthening community-police relationships by assisting individuals and families in need. His dedication fosters trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and boosts morale within agencies.



The Aghili-Jacquier family (Pflugerville): Volunteer Family of the Year Award The Aghili-Jacquier family founded Jack Jack's Pack (JJP), a volunteer-driven rescue saving abused and abandoned dogs and cats. Led by Sasha Aghili-Jacquier, alongside her husband, children, and her mother, JJP focuses on extreme neglect cases, providing medical care, rehabilitation, and loving homes. They track lost pets, rescue animals from euthanasia, and personally foster many rescues. Sasha integrates the rescue into homeschooling, teaching empathy, and community service. JJP tirelessly raises funds for food, supplies, and veterinary care, ensuring every rescued animal receives a second chance at life with care and dignity.



Professional Compounding Centers of America (Fort Bend): Corporate Champion Award Professional Compounding Centers of America (PCCA) has partnered with the Fort Bend Women’s Center (FBWC) for over 30 years, donating more than $400,000 since 2016 and serving as its most active volunteer group. PCCA employees participate in annual Cares Day events, helping with shelter renovations, fundraising, and community support programs. They also organize supply drives, holiday toy collections, and back to school support. With employees serving on FBWC’s board, PCCA’s dedication exemplifies its core values of “Care Deeply” and “Serve Always,” fostering hope and resilience within the community.



ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls): Corporate Champion Award Under Michael and Deana Albert’s leadership, ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls has been an indispensable partner to Meals on Wheels Wichita County. Since September 2023, they have delivered meals weekly, and provided additional support by sending extra drivers on both delivery and non-delivery days. Last year, their team served over one hundred volunteer hours and provided more than 1,200 meals, far exceeding the average commitment. Whether braving bad weather or stepping in on short notice to cover extra routes, they provide consistent, compassionate service. Their dedication ensures vulnerable community members receive their meals, often sacrificing personal time to fill gaps when needed most.



Thrivent (Statewide): Corporate Champion Award Thrivent, a Fortune 500 financial services company, empowers generosity by helping clients support their communities. In 2024, Thrivent’s Texas clients donated over 492,000 volunteer hours and more than $27 million to verified nonprofits. Thrivent focuses efforts through two key programs: Thrivent Action Teams and Thrivent Choice®. Thrivent Action Teams mobilized more than 73,000 volunteers across 5,000 teams in Texas, while the Thrivent Choice® program directed $1.2 million to 1,300 Texas nonprofits. Overall, Thrivent staff and clients in Texas demonstrate an extraordinary culture of generosity. Thrivent’s approach is an honorable example of a purpose-driven financial services company that is deeply committed to helping people use their finances to support the causes they care about most.



Texas Health Community Hope (North Texas): Community Champion Award Texas Community Hope enhances student success through literacy, wellness, and addressing students' physical, social, academic, and nutritional needs. Their School Wellness Network impacts thousands through wellness fairs, student and educator summits, nutrition programs for parents, movement activities, book fairs, and fresh produce distribution. Alongside the network is a robust focus on school learning gardens. Corporate and community entities help to build, rebuild, and maintain dozens of learning gardens across North Texas. Texas Health’s 250 volunteers contributed to over 880 service hours last year, benefiting more than 3,830 students. Through partnerships and hands-on engagement, Texas Health fosters lifelong healthy habits, demonstrating a deep commitment to education and community well-being.



Town of Addison (Addison): Community Champion Award Community engagement is central to Addison’s strategic plan. Though covering just 4.4 square miles, Addison mobilizes residents and businesses for community service, from major events like Taste Addison, Kaboom Town!, and Oktoberfest to smaller initiatives like park cleanups and family-focused projects. Addison actively welcomes newcomers by encouraging volunteerism as a way to connect. Many expand their involvement into the Citizen Academy, serving on boards, or running for Town Council. Through innovative outreach strategies, Addison’s volunteer base has grown tenfold, and their commitment to service makes Addison a model for meaningful community engagement.



Universal City Volunteer Corps (San Antonio): Community Champion Award The Universal City Volunteer Corps comprises four groups that raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities in the close-knit community of 20,000. Parks Partners has raised six figures in nine years through its Pumpkin Patch event, benefiting 27 charities. The Universal City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association collaborates with police on community programs like Blue Santa and support for the Citizens Police Academy. The Friends of the Universal City Public Library raises funds to support essential library resources. Homes for Homeless Pets has contributed nearly $500,000 to Universal City’s animal shelter. Beyond fundraising, the Corps also supports students, aids animals, and honors military families, strengthening pride in Universal City.



San Jacinto College (Pasadena): Education Champion Award San Jacinto College integrates service-learning to foster civic responsibility and practical skill development among students. Its Service-Learning Council ensures projects benefit both students and the community. A flagship project is See to Succeed, where Eye Care Technology students volunteered to help provide over 1,300 students with vision care in 2024. Since 2013, service-learning has spanned disciplines: Biology students restore parks, History students document oral histories, and English students combat senior isolation by creating greeting cards. San Jacinto College celebrates its student volunteers, who excel academically while gaining essential skills and fostering a commitment to community service.



Jasper Newton Long-Term Recovery Group (Jasper & Newton Counties): Rebuild Texas Disaster Impact Award Formed in 2016, the Jasper Newton Long-Term Recovery Group (JNLTRG), is a volunteer-driven organization serving Jasper and Newton Counties. Since its launch, JNLTRG has restored approximately 500 homes. In 2024, they mobilized to assist recovery following repeated flooding and Hurricane Beryl. Based at Kirbyville First Baptist Church, JNLTRG uses social media, QR code registrations, and in-person case management to connect with clients. Volunteers, both national and local, contribute thousands of hours to repair homes. Current efforts include rebuilding 40 homes and distributing vital supplies. Their work ensures families regain stability, like a grandmother and disabled grandson now safely back in their home.



Ashley Harris-Land (Houston): AmeriCorps Legacy of Service Award Ashley Harris-Land’s service journey began as a full-time AmeriCorps member at Legacy Community Health (2018–2019), where she modernized curriculum, coordinated prenatal education, and became a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician. Now the AmeriCorps Program Director, she expanded the program from 9 to over 70 members, enhancing mentorship, professional development, and career pathways. Ashley played key roles in tech transitions, COVID-19 response efforts, and major fundraising events. She also volunteers with Connect Community, and serves as a speaker to inspire others with her AmeriCorps journey.



For more information, visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.

