Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Sweetwater

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Sweetwater, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.



“Congratulations to Sweetwater on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Sweetwater market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production. Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.”



“As a Sweetwater graduate, I’m proud to see my hometown earn the Film Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Senator Charles Perry. “This recognition showcases Sweetwater’s unique character and economic potential, opening new doors for job creation and local investment through film and media production.”



“I am thrilled that Sweetwater has been named a Film Friendly Texas Community and appreciate Governor Abbott’s support for local job creation in West Texas,” said Representative Stan Lambert. “Sweetwater is a community that embodies the values that make Texas, Texas. From its beautiful landscape to its welcoming people, there could be no greater representative of Texas culture than Sweetwater. I look forward to watching Sweetwater help make Texas the Film Capital of the World.”



“We appreciate the opportunity to become certified by the Governor, to be officially in the Film Friendly Texas Certified Community program,” said Mayor Jim McKenzie. “I am proud to see another exciting achievement for the City of Sweetwater.”



Sweetwater joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.



For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.



To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.



For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline

