Governor Abbott Announces Federal Assistance For Pauline Road Fire

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the state’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant for the Pauline Road Fire in San Jacinto and Montgomery counties.

“Texas continues to provide all necessary resources to local officials and firefighters currently battling the Pauline Road Fire in San Jacinto and Montgomery counties,” said Governor Abbott. “This crucial grant will help Texas fight this wildfire and protect the safety and well-being of Texans. I encourage Texans in San Jacinto and Montgomery counties to heed the guidance of local officials and take the necessary precautions to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Texas remains engaged alongside our federal, state, and local partners to ensure our brave firefighters have the resources they need to protect our fellow Texans.”

The approval of this Fire Management Assistance Grant makes Texas eligible for 75 percent reimbursement from the federal government for costs associated with fighting the Pauline Road Fire. Fire Management Assistance Grants are available to states and local jurisdictions for the mitigation, management, and control of fires on publicly or privately owned forests or grasslands, which threaten such destruction and would constitute a major disaster.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state emergency response resources remain engaged to support local wildfire response efforts:

Local, state, and out of state firefighters and support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; federally contracted firefighting aircraft, including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, super scoopers for water drops, helicopters with firefighting capability, fire bosses and an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state; Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force personnel to coordinate activity with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOADs)

Texans can locate wildfire resources, including wildfire tips and information on how to report damage, by visiting the Texas Disaster Portal at disaster.texas.gov.

Texans whose homes or businesses sustained wildfire damage are also encouraged to report it using TDEM’s online damage survey. The Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage surveys can be filled out in multiple languages at damage.tdem.texas.gov by selecting “2025 Wildfire Incidents.” The information shared through this voluntary tool helps emergency management teams assess the damage and aids officials in connecting impacted Texans with available resources. The iSTAT tool is not a substitute for reporting damages to your insurance provider and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

Texans are urged to continue taking all measures to prevent wildfires, including making an emergency plan, avoiding activities that cause sparks, and following instructions from local officials. Texans can visit TexasReady.gov for wildfire tips, tfsweb.tamu.edu for safety information, and tdem.texas.gov to report wildfire damages.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities impacted by wildfires, including: