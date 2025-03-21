Community Wellness Bus Project Launching in Prince Albert

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 21, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is launching a new way to access primary care in the province with the introduction of mobile community wellness buses. The buses will be staffed and run by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and will offer a variety of primary care services.

"Launching the Community Wellness Bus project is another step in improving access to quality health care in Saskatchewan," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Wellness buses will ensure that residents across the province have another avenue to get the care they need in their communities."

Community wellness buses will provide basic primary health care and mental health and addictions services. Services will vary based on population and the needs of the community, not all locations have the same services but will customize supports based on patient needs.

The Prince Albert bus has been stopping at various locations this week to offer the public a chance to see what services will be offered and ask questions. The bus will be fully operational soon and residents can call 306-940-9943 for location and hours of operation.

A wellness bus has been operational in Regina since February 12 and is currently operating Monday to Friday 8:15 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the rear parking lot of the Lawson Aquatic Centre located at 1717 Elphinstone Street.

Services offered by wellness buses may include:

basic health assessments (physicals);

health education;

chronic disease monitoring;

vaccinations;

take home naloxone (THN) kits and training;

sexually transmitted and blood borne infection (STBBI) point of care testing;

opioid agonist therapy/withdrawal management;

reproductive health services/supplies;

mental health and addiction assessments and counselling/referrals;

wound care, stitches, routine health care;

referral to housing, social services;

referral to addictions and mental health treatment and services;

connection to culturally relevant Indigenous services (traditional medicine, connection to spiritual services and Elders); and

other primary health care services.

"Introducing the community wellness buses will help our teams reduce barriers for people who have experienced challenges with accessing timely services in traditional ways and will expand capacity to deliver care to individuals closer to home," SHA Integrated Northern Health and Chief Nursing Officer Vice President Andrew McLetchie said. "This mobile service option demonstrates our commitment to providing equitable access to health services and allows interdisciplinary teams to deliver culturally responsive, stigma-free, nonjudgmental, and trauma-informed care to improve health outcomes for vulnerable individuals."

Health care staff on the bus will include a nurse practitioner, a licensed practical nurse and assessor coordinators who offer referrals to community supports.

The third wellness bus is expected to launch in Saskatoon this spring.

