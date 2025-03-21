Don't Prune Elms from April 1 to August 31

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 21, 2025

The annual ban on pruning elm trees in Saskatchewan begins April 1 and runs until August 31. The ban is in place to help stop the spread of Dutch elm disease (DED).

DED is a fatal tree disease caused by a fungus spread by elm bark beetles. As the weather warms, the beetles become more active and are attracted to fresh cuts on trees. Pruning during this time increases the chances of an infection and puts your elms at risk.

Pruning trees before or after the ban period helps keep them healthy and better able to resist all kinds of diseases, including DED. Pruning also removes the dead and dying wood where elm bark beetles breed, reducing beetle numbers.

Pruning incorrectly can damage your trees and spread diseases. If you hire someone to prune your trees, check their qualifications. Anyone who prunes elm trees commercially must have completed a recognized training program or be supervised by someone who has.

It is allowed to completely remove an elm tree during the ban period, but it's important to dispose of all elm wood properly, as soon as possible. Contact your local municipality to find out where the designated wood disposal site is in your area.

Because transporting wood can also spread DED, as well as other insects and diseases, it's illegal to use, transport, store or sell elm firewood. Provincial regulations also restrict the use, transport, storage and sale of elm logs.

For more information, contact your municipality, the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or visit: saskatchewan.ca/forestry.

