FAA Proposes $72,324 Civil Penalty Against MK Rockwell Investments of Arkansas

Thursday, March 20, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $72,324 civil penalty against MK Rockwell Investments of Paragould, Arkansas, for allegedly operating a Cessna Citation jet with unqualified personnel and without required FAA authorizations.

The FAA alleges the company operated the jet on three air carrier flights on Sept. 5, 2023, when the pilots had not passed required tests, competency and proficiency checks, and completed training.  Additionally, the company did not have FAA-issued Operations Specifications, which describe the operations that an air carrier can conduct. 

MK Rockwell Investments has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.

