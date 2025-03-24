SUPERHEROES & VILLAINS TAKE CENTER STAGE AT BLOCKBUSTER MEMORABILIA AUCTION IN LOS ANGELES

Batman Returns (1992) - Michael Keaton’s Batsuit, estimated between $125,000 - $250,000 Michelle Pfeiffer’s legendary Catwoman Costume, estimated at $50,000 - $100,000

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attention all superhero fans and collectors! An outstanding lineup of props and costumes is hitting the auction block this week as Propstore brings its massive Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction to Los Angeles from March 26-28, 2025. With over 1,350 rare and screen-used items up for grabs - and a total estimated value of $8 million - this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history.Among the standout lots, bidders will find an incredible selection of superhero and villain memorabilia spanning the DC and Marvel universes. From Superman, Batman, and Iron Man to Thor, Ant-Man, and beyond, this auction offers something for every fan.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:One of the most iconic pieces up for auction comes from Superman III (1983) - the screen-matched Evil Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve. Estimated between $200,000 - $400,000, the costume is no doubt one of the most recognisable in cinema. Additionally, fans of the Man of Steel can bid on a rare Superman: The Movie (1978) articulating special effects miniature, used to bring the hero’s flight sequences to life, this great lot is estimated between $20,000 - $40,000.This auction features several remarkable items from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a Thor (2011) hero helmet, autographed by Stan Lee and Chris Hemsworth, direct from Lee's personal collection and estimated between $50,000 - $100,000. Also, up for sale is the 1973 Ford Econoline, driven by Luis (Michael Peña) in Ant-Man (2015) estimated between $15,000 - $30,000, and an Iron Man (2008) Mark III armor paint study maquette estimated between $4,000 - $8,000 - essential to designing Tony Stark’s iconic suit.Fans of the caped crusader will be thrilled to see two incredible pieces from Batman Returns (1992) - Michael Keaton’s Batsuit, estimated between $125,000 - $250,000, and Michelle Pfeiffer’s legendary Catwoman Costume, estimated at $50,000 - $100,000. Both pieces remain some of the most memorable designs in superhero cinema.To get your hands on one of the most memorable props from 2016 Suicide Squad, look no further! Harley Quinn's (Margot Robbie) "Good Night" Baseball Bat is going under the hammer with a pre-sale estimate of $12,000 - $24,000.The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will begin at 10:30 AM PDT / 5:30 PM GMT each day, with in-person bidding available at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Global online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Top lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:- SUPERMAN III (1983) Evil Superman's (Christopher Reeve) Costume est. $200,000 - $400,000- BATMAN RETURNS (1992) Batman's (Michael Keaton) Batsuit on Display est. $125,000 - $250,000- BATMAN RETURNS (1992) Catwoman's (Michelle Pfeiffer) Costume on Display est. $50,000 - $100,000- THOR (2011) Stan Lee and Chris Hemsworth-Autographed Thor Hero Helmet from Lee's Personal Collection est. $50,000 - $100,000- SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE (1978) Superman (Christopher Reeve) Articulating Special Effects Miniature est. $20,000 - $40,000- ANT-MAN (2015) Luis' (Michael Peña) 1973 Ford Econoline est. $15,000 - $30,000- SPIDER-MAN (2002) Production-Made Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) Test Helmet est. $15,000 - $30,000- SUICIDE SQUAD (2016) Harley Quinn's (Margot Robbie) "Good Night" Baseball Bat est. $12,000 - $24,000- FANTASTIC FOUR (2015) Production-Made Victor Von Doom (Toby Kebbell) Mask est. $4,000 - $8,000- IRON MAN (2008) Mark III Armor Paint Study Maquette est. $4,000 - $8,000THE AUCTION IS NOW OPEN FOR REGISTRATION AND BIDDING VIA:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Beth Willetts at bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link:Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/wwgn44908npl69pklh24z/AOmJOpo6k1Hm3qleA7tckIY?rlkey=tyy3vhtv3hgog1mtz43eoz37z&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreNotes to Editors:About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

