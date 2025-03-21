This weekend’s continuous closure on H-1 Eastbound for Salt Lake Rehabilitation, canceled

Main, News Posted on Mar 21, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the cancelation of the continuous weekend closure on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Kaimakani Street Overpass and the eastbound Nimitz Highway off-ramp (Exit 15) scheduled for the weekend of Friday, March 21.

Due to predicted upcoming weather conditions, HDOT has elected to cancel this weekend’s planned closure of three right lanes of the H-1 Freeway/ Airport Viaduct, as part of the Salt Lake Rehabilitation work.

HDOT will examine conditions as they develop and plans to continue this work the following weekend, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 28, through 4 a.m. Monday, March 31.

The work requires the closure of the three far-right lanes of eastbound H-1 Freeway, along with the lane to the Nimitz Highway off-ramp, to work on repaving the roadway in the shoulder and far right lane through the work area. Please note, the right shoulder will also be closed during this work. Motorists are advised to use Moanalua Freeway and alternate routes if possible, during these work hours.

This schedule will be in place over the next several weekends as crews work on remaining project activities including roadway reconstruction and repaving, guardrail installation, and striping and signage installations for the H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project. The estimated completion date for this project is May 2025, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

Please note, the work area may change lanes and directions each week within this schedule. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

For a full update on all H-1 Freeway improvements projects, please see: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/update-on-h-1-freeway-improvements-projects-spring-2025/

To sign up for emailed weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###