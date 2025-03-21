AZDPS Partnering with Graham and Greenlee County Sheriffs to Enhance Enforcement on Area Highways

Three law enforcement agencies in southeastern Arizona are enhancing their collaborative efforts to reduce dangerous driving behavior and collision-causing violations on several area highways.

On March 10, 2025, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) began working with the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office and the Graham County Sheriff’s Office to provide supplemental patrols on U.S. 191, U.S. 70, and other nearby highways. The increased patrols follow a rise in complaints about aggressive driving and collisions in these areas.

“We want to see a significant reduction in collisions along the U.S. 191 and U.S. 70 corridor in Graham and Greenlee counties,” said AZDPS Captain Dean Chase, Commander of Arizona Highway Patrol District Nine. “Our troopers will strictly enforce traffic laws. If a state trooper stops you for dangerous or reckless driving, expect maximum enforcement of the law.”

Greenlee County Sheriff Eric Ellison underscored the seriousness of the situation, stating: “The number of collisions—particularly fatal and serious-injury crashes—has deeply affected our communities.”

Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred said he looks forward to the enhanced patrol efforts. “The Graham County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Graham County welcome the extra patrol on our highways,” Sheriff Allred said. “Please travel safe on all our roads so we can all enjoy long, healthy lives.”

Law enforcement officials urge motorists to remember these tips for safe commuting: