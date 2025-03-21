Oregon Department of Emergency Management Warns of Fraud Risks Following Oregon

Salem, OR—As Oregon communities grapple with the aftermath of devastating flooding and landslides, that Governor Kotek declared a state of emergency, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging residents to remain cautious and informed to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes, particularly those involving online fundraising platforms like GoFundMe.

As communities come together to support those affected, scammers may exploit the generosity of Oregonians by creating fake fundraising campaigns or misrepresenting their intentions. Scam attempts can come via phone calls, mail, email, text, or in-person visits. To help protect yourself and your donations, OEM shares these tips:

Double Check Your Charitable Donations

Verify the campaign's authenticity: Only donate to fundraisers created by individuals or organizations you know and trust. Look for detailed and transparent information about how the funds will be used. Verify fundraisers’ legitimacy on the Oregon Department of Justice Charitable Activities page of registered organizations.

Avoid Contractor Scams for Cleanup and Repairs

As residents begin recovery efforts, fraudulent contractors may target those needing home repairs or cleanup services. Keep these tips in mind:

Research contractors thoroughly: Verify that the contractor is licensed, bonded, and insured. Check for reviews, references, and ratings through trusted sources such as the Oregon Construction Contractors Board.

Key Fraud Prevention Reminders

Public aid is free: There are no costs to apply for assistance or participate in inspections.

OEM is committed to supporting disaster survivors and preventing fraudulent activities that hinder recovery efforts. Let’s work together to protect our communities, ensure donations reach those in need, and safeguard survivors from fraud and identity theft.

For more information on disaster recovery in your area contact your local Office of Emergency Management. If you have questions or concerns about any donation requests you have received, contact your local law enforcement.

