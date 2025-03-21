Submit Release
Bridge Inspection Closes Lanes on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn.—Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews will close I-240 in both eastbound and westbound directions for routine bridge inspection. Please plan accordingly.

Monday, March 24, 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

·       2 lanes on I-240 WB between mile markers 16-17 will be closed

·       1 lane will be open

Tuesday, March 25, 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

·       3 lanes on I-240 WB between mile markers 16-17 will be closed

·       Exit 17, Mt. Moriah, will be closed

·       2 lanes will be open

Wednesday, March 26, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

·       2 lanes on I-240 EB between mile markers 17-16 will be closed

·       1 lane will be open

Thursday, March 27, 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

·       3 lanes on I-240 EB between mile markers 17-16 will be closed

·       Exit 17, Mt. Moriah, will be closed

·       2 lanes will be open

Please note that all work is weather permitting.

Get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can dial 511 for travel information or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel. For West Tennessee, follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

 

