Joe Reilly to Present NDASA University Course at the NDASA Annual Conference In Jacksonville, FL

Joe Reilly will lead a full-day training session on Consortium/Third-Party Administrator (C/TPA) functions at the 2025 NDASA Annual Conference & Trade Show.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that Joe Reilly, President of National Drug Screening, Inc., will lead a full-day training session on Consortium/Third-Party Administrator (C/TPA) functions at the 2025 National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) Conference & Trade Show. The training will take place on April 4, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET in the Daytona Room at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront as part of NDASA University .

Reilly, a pioneering expert in the drug and alcohol testing industry for over 30 years, leads National Drug Screening, Inc., one of the few nationally accredited Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) in the United States.

His session is designed to provide both new and experienced professionals with essential knowledge to succeed in C/TPA operations.

Attendees will gain expertise in:

• C/TPA roles, responsibilities, and compliance best practices

• Service agent functions and regulatory requirements

• Business fundamentals, products, and services

• Training requirements and ethical standards

• Managing a successful random testing platform

• Live Q&A session for direct expert insights

“Navigating C/TPA operations requires in-depth knowledge and compliance expertise,” said Joe Reilly. “This training will provide a clear roadmap for success, whether you’re launching a new TPA business or looking to enhance your existing services.” This training session is approved for 8 CCDAPP Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and 3 SHRM CEUs, making it a must-attend professional development opportunity.

National Drug Screening to Exhibit at NDASA 2025

In addition to Joe Reilly’s training, National Drug Screening, Inc. will be exhibiting at the conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn more about its industry-leading TPA services, compliance solutions, and technology-driven drug testing programs. Attendees are encouraged to visit the National Drug Screening booth to connect with Joe Reilly and his team.

Also featured at the conference, Tom Fulmer, VP of Business Development at National Drug Screening, will deliver an insightful session titled:

“From Invisible to Influential: How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Help Build Credibility and Drive Sales of Drug Testing Services”.

In this session, Tom Fulmer will explore how AI-driven strategies can enhance brand credibility, increase visibility, and boost sales for drug testing providers. As an industry expert in business development, sales, and marketing, Fulmer will provide actionable insights into leveraging AI tools to automate outreach, improve client engagement, and streamline operations.

“AI is transforming how businesses connect with clients,” said Tom Fulmer. “This session will demonstrate how drug testing professionals can harness AI to strengthen their influence and increase revenue.”

About Joe Reilly & National Drug Screening, Inc.

Joe Reilly has been a leading figure in the drug and alcohol testing industry since 1993, serving as President of National Drug Screening, Inc., one of the few nationally accredited Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) in the U.S.. His expertise has shaped best practices in drug-free workplace programs, regulatory compliance, and industry training. Reilly has consulted for organizations such as the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Florida Governor’s Office of Drug Control. He is also a former Chairman of the Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA) and an NDASA-accredited trainer. For more about Joe Reilly, visit https://www.nationaldrugscreening.com/joe-reilly-bio.

NDASA

The 2025 NDASA Conference & Trade Show is a great opportunity for drug and alcohol testing professionals to connect, offering cutting-edge education, networking opportunities, and insights from industry leaders.

To register or learn more, visit the official event website, www,NDASA.com

