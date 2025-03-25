Vital Pet Life Attends Global Pet Expo 2025

Vital Pet Life logo Donie Yamamoto, Founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life

Woman-Owned, Sustainable Pet Wellness Brand Launches New Products

This event marks an exciting milestone for our brand; launching two products and furthering our mission of providing sustainable, innovative and traceable products for pet consumers.” — Donie Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Vital Pet Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Pet Life will exhibit at the Global Pet Expo 2025 at Booth 849, within the Sustainability Pavilion, hosted by Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC). Global Pet Expo, held March 26–28, in Orlando Florida, is the leading event for pet industry professionals, showcasing cutting-edge products and market trends.Donie Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Vital Pet Life said, “This event marks an exciting milestone for our brand; launching two products and furthering our mission of providing sustainable, innovative and traceable products for pet consumers. Global Pet Expo is our first tradeshow and as a PSC Accredited company, we’re thrilled to be exhibiting in the Sustainability section of the show, with other forward-thinking pet brands.”Vital Pet Life will introduce Vital Probiotic and Vital Hip + Joint:• Vital Probiotic for dogs, a vet-developed probiotic blend of two canine-specific bacteria strains and two wolf-specific bacteria strains for a dog’s best gut health• Vital Hip + Joint for dogs and cats, featuring New Zealand green-lipped mussels, packed with omega-3 fatty acids, EPA, and DHA and a blend of Antarctic krill extract with Type II collagen for joint pain relief, cartilage support and collagen formation, promoting overall joint health and mobilityDonie Yamamoto will participate in a panel on Brand Storytelling for the Sustainable Pet Consumer on Thursday March 27 at 11am EST on the Sustainability stage during the Expo:• Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) will introduce the discussion by sharing pet consumer insights and trends from GlobeScan's 2024 Healthy & Sustainable Living survey • Following will be a panel discussion with MSC, Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Vital Pet Life and Open Farm on how brands can highlight their unique attributes in the era of the sustainable consumerDonie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life in 2017, with a mission of sustainability, trust through transparency, and animal advocacy. Vital Pet Life, a certified WBENC woman-owned business has made the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years in a row, beginning in 2021. Vital Pet Life is a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, rePurpose Global, is MSC certified sustainable & ORIVO origin verified. Find out more at VitalPetLife.com and @VitalPetLife on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

