Butcher's Naturals Dog Treats Now Available at Target and Target.com, Bringing Premium Treats to Pet Owners Nationwide

Butcher's Naturals, the leading brand in single-source protein dog treats and chews, is now available in Target stores across the U.S. and on Target.com.

We are thrilled to partner with Target and are confident that this partnership will give more pet parents access to our products and allow them to give their dogs the love and care they deserve.” — Pete Chesna, Director of Pet at Butcher’s Naturals | Eurofresh Foods

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butcher's Naturals , the leading brand in single-source protein dog treats and chews, is excited to announce its premium line of natural meat treats is now available in Target stores across the U.S. and on Target.com . This expansion allows pet owners nationwide to easily access and purchase Butcher's Naturals' high-quality treats and chews for their furry companions.Butcher's Naturals is known for its commitment to using limited ingredients with single-source protein*. This ensures that every treat is made with the highest quality and safety standards, providing pet owners with peace of mind when it comes to their dog's nutrition. With the availability of Butcher's Naturals at Target, more pet owners can now easily provide their dogs with a healthy and delicious treat option.Butcher’s Naturals best-selling dog treats now available at Target and on Target.com include:* Butcher’s Naturals Pig Ears Dog Treats* Butcher’s Naturals Slow-Roasted Hide Chews"We are thrilled to partner with Target and bring our premium line of natural dog treats to pet parents across the country," states Pete Chesna, Director of Eurofresh Foods, proud makers of Butcher’s Naturals. "Our mission has always been to provide dogs with the best natural treats and chews, made with limited ingredients. With Target's wide reach and commitment to quality, we are confident that more pet parents will have access to our products and be able to give their dogs the love and care they deserve."*The Single-Source Commitment means only one protein in every bag ie. inside our Butcher’s Naturals Salmon Jerky, salmon is the only protein.For every budget, pet-parents can now easily give their dogs the best treats without compromising quality, value, or convenience.For more information about Butcher’s Naturals, their product, and unwavering commitment to quality, visit www.butchersnaturals.com ###About Butcher’s Naturals:At Butcher's Naturals, we're not just a brand; we're pet parents, enthusiasts, and advocates. Our journey began from a place of love and concern — a shared experience many pet owners can relate to. Our beloved companions deserved better than the perplexing, lengthy lists of ingredients, unhealthy fillers, and many artificial components that were all too common.We asked ourselves, "Would we eat something with ingredients we can't pronounce?" The resounding answer was no, and we knew our pets deserved the same level of consideration. This realization sparked the creation of Butcher's Naturals, a labor of love dedicated to our best friends. For more information about Butcher’s Naturals, please visit butchersnaturals.com.

