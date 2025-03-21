Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Renews Palmetto Heroes Program to Support South Carolina’s Local Heroes

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is proud to announce a unique opportunity to support South Carolina’s local heroes through the Palmetto Heroes Program . At Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, we deeply value the communities we serve and are committed to giving back to those who make South Carolina a better place to live. This program is one of the many ways we honor the dedication of our local heroes—educators, medical professionals, first responders, active duty military, veterans, and more—by helping them achieve the dream of homeownershipThis program offers down payment assistance and low fixed financing rates for qualifying SC heroes, including those in the following careers:- Educators- Medical Professionals- First Responders, including Law Enforcement, Corrections Officers, Firefighters, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS)- Active Duty Military and Veterans…and more!Through this initiative, eligible participants can receive up to $10,000 in Down Payment Assistance (DPA). These funds can be used to cover down payments, closing costs, and prepaid expenses, making homeownership more accessible for South Carolina’s dedicated professionals.This program is a fantastic opportunity for those who serve our communities to achieve the dream of homeownership with meaningful financial assistance.Interested individuals can learn more and take the first step toward homeownership by visiting https://www.palmettohero.com . Availability is limited, so eligible applicants are encouraged to act quickly.For more information, contact: PalmettoHeroes@jeffcookrealestate.com

