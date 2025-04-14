Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Recognizes Top-Performing Agents for Q1 2025

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty proudly recognizes the top-performing agents for the first quarter of 2025. Their remarkable dedication, expertise, and commitment to client service have set them apart in every aspect of real estate, from representing buyers and sellers to team leadership.Matthew SceviourTop Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT RealtyMatthew Sceviour has excelled this quarter, earning the title of Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty. Serving the West Ashley market, Matthew’s dedication to helping buyers find their perfect home has made a lasting impact. His deep market knowledge, client-first approach, and relentless drive have led to an outstanding quarter of successful closings and happy homeowners. Contact Matthew by calling 843-920-3060 or by emailing matthew.sceviour@jeffcookrealestate.com.Brett ColeTop Seller Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT RealtyBrett Cole has proven himself as a powerhouse in the Nexton real estate market, securing the Top Seller Agent title for Q1. His strategic marketing, expert negotiation skills, and commitment to delivering top-dollar results for sellers have made him a standout at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty. Brett’s passion and persistence continue to set him apart as a leader in the industry. Contact Brett by calling 843-919-6299 or by emailing brett.cole@jeffcookrealestate.com.Jennifer Huffman TeamTop Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT RealtyThe Jennifer Huffman Team has dominated the Rock Hill market this quarter, earning the title of Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty. Their combined expertise, strong client relationships, and unwavering dedication to excellence have resulted in outstanding achievements. By working seamlessly together, they continue to raise the bar for real estate success. Contact Jennifer by calling 803-879-2044 or by emailing jennifer.huffman@jeffcookrealestate.com.Sarah CameronAgent Rockstar at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT RealtySarah Cameron has made a name for herself in the Nexton market, earning the title of Agent Rockstar at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty. Her relentless work ethic, enthusiasm, and ability to deliver outstanding results in such a competitive market have propelled her to success. Sarah’s commitment to her clients and passion for real estate make her a rising star to watch!. Contact Sarah by calling 843-896-2685 or by emailing sarah.cameron@jeffcookrealestate.com.Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty congratulates Matthew Sceviour, Brett Cole, Jennifer Huffman’s Team and Sarah Cameron for their outstanding achievements in Q1 2025. Their unwavering commitment and dedication to providing clients with exceptional service exemplify the core values of the Jeff Cook Real Estate Team.To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, visit JoinJCRE.com. If you’re interested in buying a home or selling your current one, give us a call at 855-HEY-JEFF.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.