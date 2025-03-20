Celebrating a century of valor

In a celebration of valor party filled with laughter, nostalgia and gratitude, nine Texas World War II Veterans were honored this week at the Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic. The event was a special birthday celebration for the Veterans, all of whom are celebrating at least 100 years of life in 2025.

One of the guests of honor, Lennie Benoit, a 102-year-old Army Air Corps Veteran, arrived an hour early for the celebration and was immediately surrounded by grateful well-wishers. Benoit, who served in the Pacific theater in World War II, remembers a lot about his time in the service. After dropping out of school in the 8th grade to help support his family, he was drafted into the military and says he was proud to serve.

“I helped to load planes during the war. I remember flying over Japan and seeing the devastation after the bombing, and I remember celebrating the end of the war with my fellow service men by drinking warm beer,” Benoit shared.

Each have accomplished much in their lives

Benoit and the other World War II Veterans in attendance at the party, all patients at the Beaumont VA Clinic, were honored individually for their service and their contributions to society. Each has accomplished much in his life, with his military service occurring more than 80 years ago.

Army Veteran Willis Livingston, who will be 101 this December, brought his daughter and son to the celebration. Livingston was married for 76 years and worked at Bordon Ice Cream in Beaumont for more than 20 years.

Army Veteran Thomas Harris, who will turn 100 in April, was a demolition expert during the war and today is an avid fisherman.

Navy Veteran Jennings Arrington became a welder after leaving military service and eventually became a Shop/Ag teacher in Orange, Texas. He also owned a very successful Texas barbecue restaurant, JB, for 40 years.

“Each of the amazing Veterans at the celebration has a special story and has contributed so much to our country and their communities,” said social worker Myia Barton, who works with Veterans at the Beaumont VA Clinic. “It is truly our honor and privilege to serve them.”

Barton organized the birthday party after meeting a Veteran last year who was turning 100 without friends and family. “At VA, we care deeply for the patients we serve. Putting together this event was meant to be a heartfelt acknowledgement of their service, sacrifice and resilience. We hope they all left feeling the love and appreciation that are in our hearts.”

“If you find what makes you happy you have a lot to live for.”

When asked about the secret to living a long life, several of the Veterans had good advice to share. “Young people need to stay clean and avoid drugs,” Livingston said.

“Music is what makes me happy,” said Benoit. “If you find what makes you happy, you have a lot to live for.”

Veterans honored at the event include Lennie Benoit, who will turn 103 in December; Maurice Fournet, who will turn 102 in July; Ignace Trahan, who will turn 102 in December; Sam Davis, who will turn 101 in May; Willis Livingston, who will turn 101 in December; Ray Tweedel, who turned 100 in February; Thomas Harris, who will turn 100 in April; Jennings Arrington, who will turn 100 in May; and Jack Wheat, who will turn 100 in December.