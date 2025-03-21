South Texas VA expands emergency department   

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veteran’s Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) has undergone renovation. New quality-of-life enhancements will assist doctors and nurses in reducing treatment times while providing Veterans a smoother and timelier visit.

The latest additions include new equipment, such as an embedded X-ray machine room and CT scan. These devices create an image that can be used to detect damaged bones, cancers and foreign objects in the body. X-rays are also employed in various sorts of tests and treatments. With these machines readily available in the ED, patients don’t have to walk or be transported to the radiology department.

Dr. Julianne Flynn, executive director, and the executive leadership team participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in January to officially open phase four of the ED. “South Texas VA is all about persistence, perseverance and excellence. We are one of the fastest growing VA medical facilities in the country and our Veteran population is quickly growing in South Texas.”

Ray Burke, ED nurse manager, provided a tour of the facility. Burke highlighted the state-of-the-art CARESCAPE canvas monitors, a complete modular monitoring system that can display a wide range of patient parameters including:

ECG waveforms.

SpO2 (oxygen saturation).

Non-invasive blood pressure.

Calculated hemodynamic parameters.

Airway gas measurements.

Neurophysiological data like EEG.

It integrates real-time vital signs data from numerous sources. This system also allows physicians to have a uniform view of a patient’s health condition.

The ED has increased from 8,256 to 20,604 square feet, including 12 additional beds in the main section. The triage includes three additional care areas along with a “Fast Track” that has five additional care areas. This designated area within the ED is designed to swiftly treat Veterans with minor and less critical conditions.