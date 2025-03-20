Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Provides Update on Statewide Damage Assessment Following Blizzard

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is providing an update on the statewide damage assessment in the aftermath of Wednesday’s blizzard. Emergency managers continue to collect information to determine any local needs. Additionally, the Governor’s office has been in constant contact with leadership  from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and continues to receive updates on needs and progress made toward storm restoration.

Numerous crews from other states have provided personnel to assist in repairing downed powerlines and restoring power, through mutual aid agreements. Gov. Pillen expressed his gratitude for their quick response and support. He continues to receive updates from utility companies as progress is made in restoring electricity. 

If any additional resources are required to help manage impacts from the storm, the Governor will  ensure they are acted  upon quickly. Gov. Pillen plans to issue an emergency declaration upon NEMA's recommendation, after initial damage assessments are completed. 

