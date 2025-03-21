NEBRASKA, March 21 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Praises Stand With Women Committee Vote

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement regarding LB89, the Stand With Women Act, introduced by Senator Kathleen Kauth at his request. Yesterday, the five Republicans on the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee voted to pass the legislation out of committee.

“This is common sense legislation that the majority of Nebraskans believe in,” said Gov. Pillen. “Biological males don’t need to be competing against biological females. It’s really an issue of safety and fairness. We must carve out spaces – bathrooms, locker rooms, and the field of play – for our girls. I’m grateful to the five Republican committee members who voted to pass this effort out of committee – senators Sanders, Andersen, Lonowski, McKeon, and Wordekemper – who wanted to pass this effort out of committee.”

The Stand With Women Act would prohibit biological males from joining female sports teams. It would require group restrooms and locker rooms in schools as well as state agencies to be designated for use by either males or females, and it prohibits individuals of one biological sex from using the restroom or locker rook designated for use by the opposite biological sex.