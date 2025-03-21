Maine DOE Update – March 21, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Reports Opening April 1: Enrollment and Quarter 3 Attendance, Truancy, Bullying, and Behavior

April 1 enrollment reporting will become available on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The due date for certifying this report will be Tuesday, April 15, 2025. A comparison of April enrollments to October enrollments is used for policy and decision-making. | More

News & Updates

Maine DOE Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Amendment to ESSA State Plan to Clarify Entrance and Exit Procedures for Multilingual Students

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is requesting approval from the U.S. Department of Education to update its approved consolidated Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) state plan under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA). | More

Public Comment Sought on Maine’s IDEA Part B Application

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking comments from the public on its annual application for federal funds under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which covers services to children aged 3-22 with disabilities. | More

Pine Tree Programming Empowers Maine Schools with Fun and Engaging Computer Science Education

Pine Tree Programming, a new initiative from the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Teaching and Learning, is expanding access to computer science education across the state. In just six weeks, this dynamic program has introduced more than 500 students—many from schools with limited or no prior computer science opportunities—to the world of coding. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

‘Learning from Maine’ Video Series Seeking Story Ideas from Maine Schools

The Maine Loves Public Schools campaign, a collaborative effort by the Maine Education Leaders Professional Learning Collaborative (MELPLC), has launched a new public education video storytelling series. Organizers are currently seeking story ideas from Maine schools. | More

Athens Community School Dives into Computer Science Through Hands-on Learning

Thanks to the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) “Teach with Tech” grant, junior high students at Athens Community School are diving into computer science with hands-on lessons that incorporate Sphero BOLT robots. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings

In April, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings to provide updates on federal, state, and local policies and discuss resources available to students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability.. | More

Webinar: Bringing Music into Your Classroom (No Musical Training Required!)

Are you looking to incorporate music into your teaching but don’t have a musical background? This engaging webinar is designed for educators of all subjects who want to harness the power of music to enhance student engagement, creativity, and learning. | More

REMINDER: Applications Open for Math4ME Project

Math4ME is a free, three-year, whole-school project, designed to support all educators (i.e., classroom teachers, special educators, ed techs, and interventionists) to strengthen math proficiency for all learners with a specific focus on increased math proficiency for students with math individualized education plan (IEP) goals. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

