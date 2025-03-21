WEDC provides $1.3 million to eight Wisconsin organizations assisting entrepreneurs

Latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants support startups across the state

MADISON, WI. MARCH 21, 2025 – Eight organizations supporting Wisconsin entrepreneurs with technical and financial assistance have received nearly $1.3 million in the latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants (EPG) from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

“Entrepreneurs play a vital role in driving Wisconsin’s economy forward,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “With the help of our partners, entrepreneurs will be able to bring new ideas and businesses to life.”

The Entrepreneurship Partner Grants were created in 2021 to assist organizations that provide training, financing, mentorship, and technical support to startups across the state.

Doyenne Group, Madison — $98,000

The Doyenne Group serves businesses statewide by offering virtual options. The grant funds will support the Doyenne Triple Threat Venture Training, a 20-week virtual cohort experience held twice a year for Wisconsin-based small businesses with a focus on serving businesses led by women and other traditionally underserved business owners.

UWM Lubar Entrepreneurship Center, Milwaukee — $97,000

The Lubar Entrepreneurship Center partners with the UWM Research Foundation to advance innovation and entrepreneurship across the university and throughout the Milwaukee community. It plans to use the grant funds to support various entrepreneurial assistance activities related to artificial intelligence.

BizStarts Milwaukee, Inc., Milwaukee — $200,000

BizStarts Milwaukee supports entrepreneurs in the Milwaukee area through a variety of educational programming. It will expand in 2025 and offer programming to Racine and Kenosha entrepreneurs and create two new programs: the Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program and Bi-Weekly Power Circles.

StartingBlock Madison, Inc., Madison — $200,000

StartingBlock Madison, Inc. will use the grant funds to run a comprehensive series of pre-accelerator and accelerator programming through October 2025. The programming will focus on sectors that are key to Wisconsin’s economy, including advanced manufacturing, food/beverage, and agriculture and sustainability.

Food Finance Institute, Madison — $190,900

The Food Finance Institute helps food-focused businesses develop sustainable, investible business models, good financial practices, and the connections needed to grow and thrive. It offers training, resources, tools, and coaching through a collaborative network of partners in the food and beverage industry. The grant funds will be used to facilitate the Food Finance Fellows program.

Rock County Jumpstart, Beloit — $200,000

Rock County Jumpstart operates as a fiscally sponsored project of the Center for Community Stewardship. It aims to equip Black and Latino entrepreneurs with STEM knowledge to launch innovative businesses that address emerging market demands. The grant funds will allow the organization to develop a replicable STEM curriculum tailored for startups and emerging entrepreneurs and establish a workspace where startups can create, innovate and build projects.

Urban League of Greater Madison, Inc., Madison — $100,000

The Urban League of Greater Madison, Inc., will use the grant funds to work with gener8tor to host early-stage and later-stage accelerator programs to Madison entrepreneurs as part of the Black Business Hub Accelerator Program. A portion of the funds will be used to provide mini grants—ranging from $1,500 to $2,5000—to 10 of the program’s participants.

FOR-M Foundation, Inc., Milwaukee — $200,000

FOR-M Foundation, Inc., which does business as the MKE Tech Hub Coalition will use the grant funds to continue to offer the MKE Tech’s solution, the FOR-M Incubator and Financial Awards programs, which offers comprehensive support for founders from the idea stage to securing funding. The organization targets early-stage tech startups in Southeastern Wisconsin.

For more information on the program, visit the Entrepreneurship Partner Grant page.