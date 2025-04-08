Softstack Secures Unich’s Smart Contracts, Fixing Critical Risks in OTC Trading

Softstack Audits Unich's OTC Smart Contracts

Softstack’s audit strengthened Unich’s OTC trading infrastructure by resolving key security issues and enhancing smart contract performance.

Security remains a fundamental pillar of DeFi. Our audit ensures that Unich OTC’s smart contracts are resilient, secure, and optimized for efficiency, allowing traders to engage with confidence” — Yannik Heinze, CEO at softstack

FLENSBURG, SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, GERMANY, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- softstack, a leading blockchain security firm, has successfully completed a smart contract audit for Unich, a decentralized OTC trading platform. This audit strengthens Unich’s commitment to security, efficiency, and trustless trading by identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities in its EVM and Solana-based smart contracts.Strengthening Security in DeFiThe audit, conducted by softstack’s expert team of blockchain security auditors, focused on identifying potential vulnerabilities, ensuring compliance with best practices, and optimizing contract efficiency. The review covered both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) smart contracts and Solana programs, assessing key risk areas such as order execution, fund security, access controls, and gas optimization.The audit findings included security enhancements to prevent potential exploits, such as unchecked delegate calls, reinitialization vulnerabilities, and fee miscalculations. Softstack worked closely with Unich development team to implement necessary fixes, ensuring robust security and seamless functionality.Unich is a decentralized over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform, designed to revolutionize peer-to-peer asset exchanges by eliminating intermediaries and enhancing transaction security. Leveraging Web3 functionalities and cross-chain interoperability, Unich offers a seamless trading experience across multiple OTC markets, including:- Pre-Market OTC: Trade tokens before TGE- Point-Market OTC: Trade points before conversion- Options OTC-Market: Decentralized derivatives tradingUnich operates with a native utility token, incentivizing liquidity providers and ensuring a secure trading ecosystem. The platform’s focus on transparency, efficiency, and user empowerment positions it as a pioneering force in decentralized finance (DeFi).About SoftstackSoftstack is a leading blockchain security and infrastructure company, specializing in smart contract audits, Web3 security solutions, and decentralized finance consulting. With a team of highly skilled auditors and blockchain engineers, Softstack has secured numerous high-profile DeFi protocols, NFT platforms, and enterprise blockchain solutions. The company’s rigorous security assessments, penetration testing, and compliance reviews help blockchain projects build resilient and secure ecosystems.A Commitment to Trust and SecurityWith these security and efficiency enhancements, Unich continues to set high standards for decentralized OTC trading. By proactively improving smart contract security, the platform ensures a safe and seamless trading experience for its users.📖 Learn how Unich enhanced its smart contract security, read the full audit report on GitHub , or explore softstack’s blockchain security services at softstack.io.

