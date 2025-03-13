fija partners with softstack in smart contract auditing

Fija’s Smart Contracts: Audited & Secured by softstack

Fija enhanced smart contract security and fund protection following softstack’s in-depth audit, with all identified risks addressed.

With DeFi exploits causing massive losses, our goal is to help protocols like fija stay ahead of threats. Security isn’t just about finding bugs, it’s about building resilient, attack-proof systems.” — Yannik Heinze, CEO at softstack

FLENSBURG, SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, GERMANY, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeFi security is more critical than ever, with billions lost to exploits and vulnerabilities. In 2024 alone, DeFi hacks resulted in over $3 billion in losses, highlighting the urgent need for rigorous security measures. Germany’s leading blockchain security firm softstack recently conducted four independent smart contract audits for fija, identifying and mitigating over 50 vulnerabilities. This case underscores why thorough security assessments are essential for any DeFi protocol operating at scale.Key Audit AreasSoftstack’s audits focused on securing critical components of fija’s protocol, including:Vault & Core Protocol – Strengthening fund security and seamless transaction executionCurve & Convex Strategies – Protecting liquidity and yield farming mechanismsGMX & Aave Optimizer – Enhancing risk management in leveraged trading and lendingEach audit assessed smart contract vulnerabilities, access controls, and transaction security, ensuring that fija remains resilient against emerging threats.Security Findings & EnhancementsSoftstack’s expert auditors uncovered over 50 security gaps, all of which were fixed. No critical security risks were found, reinforcing the robustness of fija’s security model.Key improvements implemented:Stronger smart contract security mechanismsOptimized fund allocation strategiesEnhanced documentation and best practicesWhy DeFi Security Matters Now More Than EverIn 2024, the DeFi ecosystem saw a staggering $3 billion lost to hacks and exploits - a significant increase from previous years. These incidents often exploited unpatched vulnerabilities in smart contracts, underscoring the necessity of regular, comprehensive audits.About fijafija is a cutting-edge DeFi infrastructure provider offering automated and tokenized investment strategies. By offering MiCAR and MiFID compliant crypto yield products, fija delivers compliant and secure yield opportunities for investors. fija’s smart contracts integrate with leading DeFi protocols such as Aave, GMX, Curve, and Convex, ensuring optimized yield strategies for both institutional and retail users.About softstacksoftstack is a Web3 service provider for software development and top-tier blockchain security firm, specializing in smart contract audits, penetration testing, and security consulting. With extensive experience in DeFi security, softstack helps Web3 projects stay secure, efficient, and compliant in an evolving blockchain ecosystem.Want to strengthen your protocol’s security? Learn from fija’s audit - read the full report on GitHub or explore softstack’s smart contract audit services at softstack.io

