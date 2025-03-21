Protect Your FEMA Assistance Eligibility and Apply Now

LOS ANGELES – If your home or personal property was damaged by the Los Angeles County wildfires or straight-line winds between Jan. 7 – Jan. 31, 2025, you may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance.

Individuals who are uncertain about their eligibility for FEMA assistance, are awaiting insurance claim settlements, or do not currently have unmet needs but may in the future are strongly encouraged to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance by the March 31 deadline.

Filing an application ensures that if your insurance claim is denied, you are underinsured, or your insurance claim does not cover your losses, you may still be eligible to receive FEMA assistance.

Only one application for FEMA disaster assistance may be filed per household. If you apply and are told that you have already applied, confirm with members of your household that no one else has applied for assistance on your behalf.

If you suspect fraud, call the FEMA Helpline immediately at 1-800-621-3362 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. FEMA’s security team will stop any fraudulent applications and investigate potential duplication. FEMA staff will be able to assist the survivor and ensure they receive the assistance they qualify for.

Monday, March 31, is the last day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance – this deadline will not impact applications that have already been started.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

On the FEMA App.

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, give FEMA your number for that service. Assistance is available in multiple languages. Lines are open Sunday–Saturday, from 4 a.m.- 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

At a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). To locate a DRC near you, visit the DRC Locator.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

More Information on FEMA Assistance:

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.