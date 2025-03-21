Updated Hours of Operation for the Disaster Recovery Center in Mingo County, W.Va. Starting Saturday March 22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The hours of operation for the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Mingo County will be updated for Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The center is located at:
Williamson Campus
1601 Armory Drive
Williamson, WV 25661
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
DRCs are open to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.
The Mercer County DRC will temporarily close on Saturday March 22, but residents can go to the DRCs in McDowell, Mingo, or Wyoming counties for assistance. The Mercer County DRC will re-open on Monday March 24 at 8 a.m.
There are four ways to register for assistance
- In person at a Disaster Recovery Center
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- Through the FEMA app, that residents can download to their phones
- By calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362
If you have already applied for assistance and have questions about your application, you can visit a DRC or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Residents can visit any open DRC for assistance.
|McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center
|McDowell County Disaster (Welch) Recovery Center
Bradshaw Town Hall
10002 Marshall Hwy
Bradshaw, WV 24817
Hours of operation:
Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Board of Education Building
900 Mount View High School Road
Welch, WV 24801
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday March 22: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent
Saturday, March 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent
Closed on Saturdays and Sundays
|Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center
|Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center
Lifeline Princeton Church of God
250 Oakvale Road
Princeton, WV 24740
Hours of operation:
Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Closed March 22, April 19
|Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center
Wyoming Court House
24 Main Ave
Pineville, WV 24874
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
FEMA disaster assistance comes in the form of grants, which do not need to be repaid. Accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs.
For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.
