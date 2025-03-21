Submit Release
Updated Hours of Operation for the Disaster Recovery Center in Mingo County, W.Va. Starting Saturday March 22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The hours of operation for the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Mingo County will be updated for Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The center is located at: 

  1. Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

DRCs are open to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. 

The Mercer County DRC will temporarily close on Saturday March 22, but residents can go to the DRCs in McDowell, Mingo, or Wyoming counties for assistance. The Mercer County DRC will re-open on Monday March 24 at 8 a.m.

There are four ways to register for assistance

  • In person at a Disaster Recovery Center
  • Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Through the FEMA app, that residents can download to their phones
  • By calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362

If you have already applied for assistance and have questions about your application, you can visit a DRC or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Residents can visit any open DRC for assistance.

McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center  McDowell County Disaster (Welch) Recovery Center 

Bradshaw Town Hall

10002 Marshall Hwy

Bradshaw, WV 24817

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays

 

 

 

Board of Education Building

900 Mount View High School Road

Welch, WV 24801

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday March 22: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent

Saturday, March 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent 

Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

 
Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center

Lifeline Princeton Church of God

250 Oakvale Road 

Princeton, WV 24740

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

Closed March 22, April 19

 

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

 

 
Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center  

Wyoming Court House

24 Main Ave

Pineville, WV 24874

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

 

  

 

FEMA disaster assistance comes in the form of grants, which do not need to be repaid. Accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

 FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.  

