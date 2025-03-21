Updated Hours of Operation for the Disaster Recovery Center in Mingo County, W.Va. Starting Saturday March 22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The hours of operation for the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Mingo County will be updated for Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The center is located at:

Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

DRCs are open to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

The Mercer County DRC will temporarily close on Saturday March 22, but residents can go to the DRCs in McDowell, Mingo, or Wyoming counties for assistance. The Mercer County DRC will re-open on Monday March 24 at 8 a.m.

There are four ways to register for assistance

In person at a Disaster Recovery Center

at a Disaster Recovery Center Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

at DisasterAssistance.gov Through the FEMA app , that residents can download to their phones

, that residents can download to their phones By calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362

If you have already applied for assistance and have questions about your application, you can visit a DRC or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Residents can visit any open DRC for assistance.

McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster (Welch) Recovery Center Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Board of Education Building 900 Mount View High School Road Welch, WV 24801 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday March 22: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent Saturday, March 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent Closed on Saturdays and Sundays Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed March 22, April 19 Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

FEMA disaster assistance comes in the form of grants, which do not need to be repaid. Accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

