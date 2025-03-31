Evident Launches "EviSmart Nest" to Automate Dental Nesting for 3D Printing and Milling

Submit Release
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evident, a leader in digital dental solutions, today announced the launch of EviSmart Nest, a powerful new tool within the EviSmart platform. Designed for both 3D printing and milling, EviSmart Nest automates the nesting process for dental parts—minimizing material waste, reducing production time, and giving users the flexibility to handle more cases, faster.

"Nesting is a critical step in digital dental manufacturing, whether you're printing or milling," said Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident. "With EviSmart Nest, we're making it easier to get the most out of materials, machines, and time."

Automated Nesting for Digital Dentistry

EviSmart Nest intelligently arranges dental designs for optimal placement—whether the output is additive (3D printing) or subtractive (milling). By eliminating the need for manual nesting, it helps users maximize productivity and streamline production.

Why EviSmart Nest Matters

- Reduces Material Waste: Smart nesting conserves resin, pucks, discs, and other costly materials.
- Speeds Up Production: Optimized layouts reduce machine time and increase throughput.
- Supports All Workflows: Compatible with a wide range of printers, mills, and materials across dental setups.

About Evident and EviSmart

Evident is committed to advancing digital dentistry by providing AI-driven solutions that address the key challenges faced by dental labs, dentists, and manufacturers. The EviSmart platform, which includes EviSmart Nest, EviSmart Downloader, and other cutting-edge tools, is designed to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and enhance collaboration across the dental ecosystem. By optimizing workflows and improving the flow of data between providers, EviSmart helps deliver top-quality results efficiently and effectively.

Availability

EviSmart Nest is now available as part of the EviSmart platform. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.evidentdigital.com

