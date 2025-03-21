Cashton, WI – Firefly Farm and Mercantile, a trusted destination for high-quality seeds, flowers, and garden essentials, has introduced newly designed branded packaging for its 2025 wildflower mixes. This innovative packaging enhances the seed-buying experience with vibrant imagery while reinforcing a commitment to sustainability.

The updated packaging features a detailed selection of flower images, offering a clear visual representation of the blooms expected in each mix. Additionally, every package provides both common and botanical names of the included flowers, ensuring clarity for experienced and beginner gardeners alike.

Designed with environmental responsibility in mind, the new packaging for the wildflower mixes has been carefully selected to create a sustainable alternative without compromising durability or quality.

“Our goal was to offer packaging that is free of resins, oils and varnishes,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We achieved this with non-toxic glues and basic white paper.”

Firefly Farm and Mercantile’s wildflower mixes are available in a range of sizes, from ½ oz to 2 oz blends, making them a thoughtful gift option for garden enthusiasts. Whether for personal use or seasonal gifting, these mixes offer a beautiful way to cultivate a thriving wildflower garden.

In addition to the newly introduced eco-friendly packaging for Wildflower Mixes, Firefly Farm and Mercantile offers an extensive selection of high-quality bulbs for gardeners preparing for the upcoming planting season. A diverse collection of spring flower bulbs for sale is available, featuring vibrant varieties perfect for creating stunning seasonal displays.

For those looking to enrich their edible gardens, Firefly Farm and Mercantile offers a carefully curated selection of herb and vegetable seeds, along with premium garlic bulbs for sale. With a strong commitment to quality, the farm collaborates with trusted growers and sources directly from organic farms, ensuring access to the freshest, healthiest offerings. This partnership allows Firefly Farm and Mercantile to provide top-tier seed garlic at competitive prices, making it easier for gardeners to cultivate flavorful and bountiful crops. Each garlic variety is chosen for its rich taste, hardiness, and suitability for both home gardeners and professional market growers, helping create productive and sustainable edible landscapes.

Firefly Farm and Mercantile invites gardening enthusiasts to explore its carefully curated selection of seeds, plants, and seasonal bulbs online, with shipping available throughout the United States and Canada. For those seeking an in-person experience, the garden shop in Cashton, Wisconsin, offers a chance to browse a diverse range of farm and garden products while enjoying the beauty of the surrounding gardens. The newly packaged Wildflower Mixes can be found both online and in-store.

About Firefly Farm and Mercantile

Firefly Farm and Mercantile is located in Cashton, WI, and is a farm and garden shop that offers a diverse selection of flowers, vegetables, herbs, fresh chickens, lamb, and occasionally beef. With beautiful gardens to visit, an extensive collection of seeds to purchase, and a commitment to helping others garden, Firefly Farm and Mercantile offers the best seasonal bulbs and produce.

More Information

https://fireflyfarmandmercantile.com/

