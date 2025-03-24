airSlate SignNow Launches Seamless eSignature Integration for Salesforce CRM Users

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate , a global SaaS leader in electronic signature and document workflow automation, has launched an integration of its eSignature solution, SignNow, with Salesforce, the AI-powered CRM platform. This integration enables businesses to manage and accelerate document workflows directly within Salesforce CRM, enhancing efficiency and productivity.Through airSlate SignNow for Salesforce, users can send documents for eSignature with a single click from any Salesforce record, pre-fill documents with Salesforce data, and track document status in real-time—all without leaving the Salesforce platform. The key features of this integration include:1. Automated contract preparation and delivery. Users can instantly populate contracts with Salesforce CRM data and send documents to recipients in any order. This allows them to focus on closing deals without manual paperwork hassles.2. Seamless workflow integration. This integration enables users to collect signatures, update records with gathered data, and store completed contracts directly within Salesforce, keeping all work within one efficient platform.3. Industry-leading compliance and security. It is possible to protect sensitive data with top-tier standards, including 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA, ensuring both compliance and enterprise-grade protection.The airSlate SignNow integration for Salesforce is now available. To learn more about how this integration can transform your document workflows, visit https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3000000B5E7FEAV ABOUT AIRSLATEairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, SignNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.

airSlate SignNow for Salesforce

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.